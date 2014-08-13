Orton And Cesaro Lock Up In The First Uncannily Realistic ‘WWE 2K15’ Gameplay Footage

You can have a Randy Orton/John Cena match in WWE 2K15? Where’s my wallet?!
Over the past couple weeks WWE and 2K Sports have been drip-feeding us eye-popping WWE 2K15 “screenshots” featuring super detailed versions of John Cena and Randy Orton making their best poopy faces, but the game isn’t actually going to look that good, right? Weeell, perhaps it just might — some gameplay footage of WWE 2K15 leaked this afternoon, and it’s pretty uncanny.
The YouTube video could be higher resolution, but there are moments when the game just looks like a straight up, live action WWE match. Granted, animations are still a little robotic when the guys are down on the mat, and the match is between Randy Orton and Cesaro, literally the two most featureless, easy-to-render guys on the roster, but still, impressive stuff. Accurately render Bo Dallas’ tummy flab, or make even one of the Divas not look totally generic and I’ll be really wowed.
Check out the footage below…
Cesaro dominating a match against Randy Orton? I dunno — gotta subtract a few realism points there.
Via Wrestling Inc.
The most surprising thing about this for me is the ropes, they actually react close to those in real life, in years past they’d look super loose every time you’d interact with them.
Now I only wish I could afford a console to run this on.
Is this the year they finally let you take a shit in someones gym bag as a backstage event?
Alternative post.
Finally Bray Wyatt can beat John Cena.
I sure hope the racism and sexual harassment is prevalent in the backstage brawls.
It’d be nice if the game looks anywhere near that nice on the 360, because it’ll be some time before I upgrade to whatever they’re calling the next gen.
I’m sure it will just use last year’s engine on the 360/PS3.
It just doesn’t look realistic without a Randy Orton chinlock 2 min in.
The video is obviously a fake. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan haha
Cesaro not losing in like 2 minutes is totally unrealistic.
Seriously though. Some of the animations are so realistic they’re kind of creeping me out.
I think i heard a CM Punk chant
It seems like the rings kinda small. What would a Royal Rumble look like?
It seems smaller because the ring-ropes are higher (thus throwing our perspective due to the dimensions we are used to seeing). This is because 2K asked for use of an actual WWE ring to shoot the mo-cap with, so everything should flow better between the ropes.
This looks improved in every aspect!
I just got hyped!
But can you stay hyped?
@ritesofpatches It would depend on the amount of ingame ass bassed offense.
Holy shit that looks fantastic. I’m slowly getting pumped for this.
Video is now private, so that’s that, I suppose.
Found a new source.
@Nate Birch Thanks, dude!
One thing they certainly haven’t fixed, yet King of Colosseum got right way back on the PS2: Never ever do you see an Irish Whip begin in the center of the ring, 100% of the time, the person doing the move backs his opponent up in to the opposite ropes before flinging him. And you’d certainly never see someone whip their opponent into a corner that they’re both standing three feet in front of.
Then when you play the game, don’t do any of those things and the game will be perfect for you.
Also, people do get whipped into corners from close range and also whipped into the ropes from the middle of the ring (now and again), so it’s not totally wrong.