Orton And Cesaro Lock Up In The First Uncannily Realistic ‘WWE 2K15’ Gameplay Footage

You can have a Randy Orton/John Cena match in WWE 2K15? Where’s my wallet?!

Over the past couple weeks WWE and 2K Sports have been drip-feeding us eye-popping WWE 2K15 “screenshots” featuring super detailed versions of John Cena and Randy Orton making their best poopy faces, but the game isn’t actually going to look that good, right? Weeell, perhaps it just might — some gameplay footage of WWE 2K15 leaked this afternoon, and it’s pretty uncanny.

The YouTube video could be higher resolution, but there are moments when the game just looks like a straight up, live action WWE match. Granted, animations are still a little robotic when the guys are down on the mat, and the match is between Randy Orton and Cesaro, literally the two most featureless, easy-to-render guys on the roster, but still, impressive stuff. Accurately render Bo Dallas’ tummy flab, or make even one of the Divas not look totally generic and I’ll be really wowed.

Check out the footage below…

Cesaro dominating a match against Randy Orton? I dunno — gotta subtract a few realism points there.

Via Wrestling Inc.

