Annapurna Interactive might be best known in the video game sphere for being the publisher that finally brought Kentucky Route Zero to consoles, and that forward-thinking adventure mindset is on full display once again with their upcoming release, Outer Wilds, developed by Mobius Digital. While there aren’t a whole lot of aesthetic similarities between Outer Wilds and KRZ, they will both scratch the itch for an inquisitive mind that wants to explore a unique new world.

In an early access session I got a chance to look at a build of Outer Wilds and speak with creative director Alex Beachum and designer and producer Loan Verneau. The game, which Beachum developed as for his USC graduate thesis, and which he describes as a “space archaeology simulator,” has you taking mostly first-person control of an alien from a race of “Hearthians,” who live on Timberhearth, a tiny planet in a very interesting little solar system.

The design of the Hearthians’ culture very much evokes a camping aesthetic, and the creators of Outer Wilds want you to feel like you’re in a camping trip in space. When you begin the game, you’re on your way to get some launch codes for your big space voyage, so you need to go check out your town and the observatory and museum. Along the way, you might see little diversions that will teach you how to use the tools you’re be manipulating throughout the game, like your ship, and a sort of telescope called a Signalscope. (But never weapons. You’re not a warrior, there’s no battle, and you’re just camping and exploring and digging things up. Archaeology, remember?)

The Hearthians’ technology is cobbled together and their space program is what Beachum describes as “pretty much a backwoods version of NASA,” but soon you’ll learn that there was another race of explorers in this solar system long ago, and they left records and artifacts everywhere. Once you start planet-hopping within your solar system (and you have many ways to do this, and it’s very fun), you’ll start discovering some big mysteries, and uncovering clues as you go.

Oh, and then you get caught in a time loop.