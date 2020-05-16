Overwatch League Finds Strength In Chaos, Just Like In The Game Itself

When you sit down to watch an Overwatch League match there really doesn’t appear to be anything out of the sort. You have casters calling the action, two teams of some of the best Overwatch players in the world, and a YouTube stream full of fans cheering on their favorite squad. The action is quick, fierce, and — sometimes — a little hard to follow despite the camera team’s best attempts to keep pace with the action.

Overwatch is one of the most chaotic eSports games out there. Matches are incredibly fast-paced and games can flip on their head in a matter of seconds. Given what we’re dealing with in the real world, it feels perfect that one of the only sports you can watch right now is a chaotic video game. That’s not to say Overwatch League is immune to the struggles that come with online play in the age of social distancing. Put on a match and look closely and you’ll see it’s not quite the same game.

There are no raucous crowds cheering big plays, for starters. Sometimes matches pause for minutes because of an at-home technical problem. Overwatch League is in an online only environment and while it’s thriving it’s certainly not the same league. After two seasons in the Blizzard Arena, Overwatch League had big plans for its third season that saw teams host “homestand” matches all over the world. The COVID-19 pandemic ended that earlier in the year, however, opening the door for a return to online play with a retooled format.

“There’s been a real need to sort of develop a whole new set of processes and touchpoints.” said Jon Spector, Vice President of the Overwatch Leauge. “The plan for this season was that we would all be gathering at these big sold out events with thousands of fans and we designed the calendar and what does a weekend look like around that.”

The league opened in New York and then played in Philadelphia one week later. Crowds were electric and it felt like the idea of Overwatch League traveling around the globe could work. Unfortunately, like a team fight where you go in 6 to 5 with ultimate economy advantage, not everything goes to plan. The COVID-19 pandemic emerging in Asia caused homestand matches in that part of the world to be canceled, and teams like the Shanghai Dragons didn’t even make their season debut until Week 8 when the league had finally shifted online in full.

“Initially in those first two to three weeks it was really about who’s ready to compete.” said Spector. “Which teams in which cities, depending on different stay at home orders in different parts of the world and (lag) and things like that. Every single week we talk to each of the teams and said ‘What’s your status? Where are your players? Are you ready? And scheduled matchups on that basis.”

A sudden return to online play sparked reasonable concerns: How would players spread out all across the world play each other? Would they play at odd times? In one case, with the Vancouver Titans, the team tried to shift over to the Asian Division since all of its players were based in South Korea and they could play from home. But the experiment failed and eventually the team and roster mutually parted ways as Vancouver shifted back to the North American division.

It turned out that Vancouver was more of a blip than a foreshadowing of things to come. Other teams stayed together and adjusted to online play, and the league is back to playing on a weekly basis. And despite the odd setup, it’s led to some extremely high level play.