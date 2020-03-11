Overwatch League Will Cancel All Events Through April Amid Coronavirus Concerns

As sports league across the United States prepare to potentially play games without fans, some are moving toward canceling events altogether. One of those is Esports giant Overwatch League. Controlled by Activision Blizzard and in the middle of its third season, this year was supposed to be the first featuring a traveling schedule. In previous years, the Overwatch League hosted events only in Los Angeles, but in 2020, events were scheduled to occur worldwide.

Coronavirus had already forced the Overwatch League to cancel events in both China and South Korea, but with the virus now impacting the United States, it was recently announced that they will cancel all events in March and April.

The Overwatch League season goes from February to August with a midseason break for an All-Star tournament and event. This season has been a struggle to get off the ground due to the series of cancelations — all of its Asian teams were forced to sit out the first five weeks of the season. Even some of the non-Asia based teams have been impacted early on, like the Vancouver Titans, which have only played two games all season due to cancellations and coronavirus concerns. As for what happens in the future, there is no word on what league plans on doing as we get through April and scheduled events in May come on the horizon.