Blizzard Allows ‘Overwatch’s’ Zenyatta Character To Take His First Steps, And The Results Are Extremely Awkward

#eSports #Video Games
02.25.18 2 weeks ago

As Overwatch evolves from a simple gaming experience into the world leader in esports and wholesome Saturday afternoon competition, millions and millions of fans are being created. And as the audience and passionate Overwatch community grows, questions are getting asked with a greater frequency, like: “why can’t the constantly floating Zenyatta walk?” Now those questions are evolving into statements, such as “let Zenyatta walk and stop having him float.”

This has led to Blizzard finally answering the fans by producing a video of Zenyatta walking around, or something that resembles walking, rather than floating around in his Buddhist monk pose. It’s weird.

The reveal has led not to fan outcries, which is the norm in esports and gaming, but a kind of bewilderment now that a threshold has been crossed that can never be taken back. Mixed emotions are being displayed, and everyone agrees that this moment has changed the game for them forever. Knowing that at any point Zenyatta can step onto the ground and prance around like a hybrid-healing goofball makes you look at him in a different light.

Around The Web

TOPICS#eSports#Video Games
TAGSeSportsOverwatchvideo games

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP