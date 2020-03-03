‘Doom Eternal’ And ‘Magic: Legends’ Were Highlights At PAX East In Boston

BOSTON — PAX East is a four-day opportunity for gamers of all kinds to visit Boston’s Seaport district and see what’s now and what’s next in the gaming world. That means a lot of standing in lines to play games coming out soon, watching Esports gamers square off and getting access to one of the bigger board game libraries you’ll ever see.

It can all be overwhelming, especially when you consider the hundreds of games on display from major publishers and indie developers are all vying for a place in a market already chock full of options to take up your time. Even with some major developers like Sony dropping out due to coronavirus concerns, the show floor was packed with some great titles many were excited about.

Other than a lot of Untitled Goose Game cosplay, here are some of the highlights of what I saw in Boston over the weekend.

March 20 Is Worth The Hype

Bethesda held its own event just outside of the Boston Convention Center where it showcased Doom Eternal and Fallout 76‘s update, called Wastelanders. The highlight of that is the March 20 release of Doom Eternal, which will pair with Animal Crossing: New Horizons as the weirdest video game release paring in some time. I got to play both, and if you’re already excited about either game there’s absolutely no reason that should change.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons plays great and looks like everything fans of the series will expect. Put yourself into bell debt to Tom Nook and turn an island into a home, complete with themed housewares and clothing. It plays well on the Switch, and I can’t say much more other than you’ll be happy with the results if you’re counting down the days to run errands for island pals.

Doom Eternal, meanwhile, uses its reputation for gore in a very good way in the demo. I watched a lot of gameplay and tried it out for myself and it certainly looked smooth and handled itself well. The first level didn’t dive too much into the story, but just know there are a lot of bad guys to kill and there are a lot of ways to get that done. For those that didn’t get inside Bethesda Game Days to try it, the wait will be worth it here.

Fallout 76’s Facelift Looks Good, Too

There are NPCs in Fallout 76 now, which seems like a weird thing to get excited about but should be welcome news to those that perhaps were turned off by 76 when it was released in 2018. The demo I played basically reran the original course of the game’s opening measures, and this time there were real, live humans out there to talk to.