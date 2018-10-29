Sony

It’s now Sony’s turn to get into the classic console race. With Nintendo’s massively popular NES Classic and Super Nintendo Classic, miniature versions of the famous consoles featuring a list of their best games, Sony has followed suit and will be releasing the PlayStation Classic. It’s, you guessed it, a miniature version of the original PlayStation with 20 playable games from that console era.

Sony has unveiled the list of games that will be available on the PlayStation classic and it does feature a few of the more obvious choices such as Final Fantasy VII, but the lineup as a whole might leave some fans questioning the strength of its library. There are also two separate versions of the console with Japanese players getting a different group of games.

Here are the lineups for both versions of the consoles.

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

Japanese PlayStation classic.

Arc the Lad

Arc the Lad 2

Armored Core

Battle Arena Toshinden

Devil Dice (aka XI [sai])

Final Fantasy 7

G Darius

Gradius Gaiden

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Parasite Eve

Persona

Resident Evil

Ridge Racer Type 4

SaGa Frontier

Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo

Tekken 3

Wild Arms

The differences in the two versions is in the types of games. The Japanese version features more RPG’s and shooters as opposed to the more action based version that others will be getting. This makes sense for a company like Sony that has very different player bases and marketing strategies in Japan and the rest of the world.

Let’s focus on the version that most will be getting. Highlights are obviously Final Fantasy, Metal Gear Solid, Rayman, and Resident Evil. Final Fantasy and Metal Gear were total requirements to put on a classic PlayStation. Not including them would be like Nintendo leaving out Mario. It’s just not going to happen. As a huge RPG fan, it’s exciting to see the first Persona game make its way to the classic console, but interest in that game is going to vary based on player. I’m also pleasantly surprised to see Twisted Metal, because sometimes it feels like that franchise has been forgotten to time.

The rest of the list though isn’t bad, but it just doesn’t feature the star power names that something like an NES classic has. Even the most hardcore PlayStation fans won’t be banging down doors to get to Destruction Derby. It’s cool that Grand Theft Auto is on the list, but what we all know as Grand Theft Auto today was in the groundwork laid by GTA III, not the original top down version. It’s a nice nod to how far the franchise has come, and there’s probably many people that haven’t played it before, but I wouldn’t exactly call it a classic of the era.

Complaints about what’s been left off include a lack of Spyro the Dragon, Crash Bandicoot, and Tomb Raider, though the first two do make sense. Crash just had a collection pack released while Spyro is currently in the process of getting one. The original Tomb Raider, however, is an all time favorite and it’s legitimately surprising to not see it included.

All of this said, big time PlayStation fans will find the console tempting. Wild Arms is fantastic, everybody loves Rainbow Six, and Tekken 3 is great. Enjoyment can be had in this console it just leaves a lot to be desired in what it could have been.