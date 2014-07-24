Watch Pokemon Evolve Without Any Visual Cheats In These Amazing Animated GIFs

There’s few things more satisfying in life than having your Pokemon evolve to a higher form, and yet, the Pokemon games kind of wuss out when it comes to showing the evolution. Usually there’s a flash of light and the new version of the Pokemon just appears on screen, which is kind of lame. How does, say, a Charmander actually physically change into a Charizard?

Well, Tumblr user Brakken has answered that question and more in a series of GIFs that show full three-stage Pokemon evolutions in one, amazingly fluid animation. Check ’em out below…