Honest Trailers Tackles The Violent, Child-Endangering World Of ‘Pokemon Red and Blue’

07.22.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

If ever there was a series in need of a little honesty, it’s Pokemon. Why are kids just allowed to wander around doing whatever they want in this world? Why is everyone totally cool with brutal monster cockfights happening on every street corner? You’ve got some explaining to do, Nintendo!

Get ready for a particularly epic funny nicknames “Starring” section as Honest Trailers tackles Pokemon Red and Blue

Hey! Flaming Butthead is my name for Magmar! Dammit!

Via Smosh Games

