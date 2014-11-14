Prepare Your Eyeballs For 10 Amazing Minutes Of HD ‘Final Fantasy XV’ Video

Final Fantasy XV is largely selling itself on it’s stunning graphics and yet, oddly, most of the footage of we’ve seen of the game so far has been kind of low-res and janky. Well, that changes now, because we have a whopping 10-minutes of HD Final Fantasy XV footage for you, and hot damn, the game’s looking stunning. Huge landscapes, huge monsters, huge hair, all rendered in exquisite detail.
Check out the next Final Fantasy in action below…
The fidelity of the graphics is nice, but what really gets me is the scale. This might be the first RPG that really, truly feels on a one-to-one scale with the real world. And hey [hums along] the music isn’t half-bad either.
Via Eurogamer
looks good just hope it is good.
I don’t trust Square Enix marketing, they can make ANYTHING look good, that is what the company is notorious for is it not?
I lost the thread after 7.
I see no reason to try to recapture it.
Sure is pretty though.
VIII, IX, and X were all great.
X-2 was sub-par.
XII was decent.
XIII was a disappointment.
Never played XI or XIV.
@Jrm
VIII was undeniably bad. I wouldnt wipe my ass with that game.
It looks nice.
But hot damn, that soundtrack is the real highlight!
While pretty, that was a boring video. That soundtrack is absolutely killer though.
The size of the world looks fairly astonishing though. Makes Skyrim look so closed off
I’m a long-time FF fan, but I lost faith since XIII and its ilk. This iteration has always interested me, but the same thing keeps popping into my head:
How the hell does it take this long?
Bioware, Bethesda and CD Projekt can all release games on this level in 2, maybe 3 years, yet Square Enix has spent very close to a DECADE making this one game. How does that work out?!
production issues: They had to switch platforms mid development
I see your point, but the game was still introduced close to the start of the PS3 life-cycle, which lasted eight years or so, which is still a ludicrous amount of time for a single game to be produced.
Final Fantasy just hates short hair. Absolutely hates it.