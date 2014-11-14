Prepare Your Eyeballs For 10 Amazing Minutes Of HD ‘Final Fantasy XV’ Video

Final Fantasy XV is largely selling itself on it’s stunning graphics and yet, oddly, most of the footage of we’ve seen of the game so far has been kind of low-res and janky. Well, that changes now, because we have a whopping 10-minutes of HD Final Fantasy XV footage for you, and hot damn, the game’s looking stunning. Huge landscapes, huge monsters, huge hair, all rendered in exquisite detail.

Check out the next Final Fantasy in action below…

The fidelity of the graphics is nice, but what really gets me is the scale. This might be the first RPG that really, truly feels on a one-to-one scale with the real world. And hey [hums along] the music isn’t half-bad either.

Via Eurogamer