Red And Blue Are At It Again In The First ‘Halo 5: Guardians’ Multiplayer Trailer

I tend to be fairly terrible at multiplayer shooters, with Halo being the one exception. I dunno, there’s just something pleasingly old-school about Halo that doesn’t overload my wizened brain. Well, if you pick up Halo: The Master Chief Collection, you can get in on a Halo 5: Guardians multiplayer beta starting December 29th. Microsoft has released a trailer for the beta and pleased to say Halo 5’s multiplayer is looking like some good old-fashioned fun.

Check out the trailer below…

While we’re at it, here’s a behind-the-scenes featurette with some additional footage…

What do you folks think? Like that Microsoft’s keeping it old school, or would you like to see some more innovation behing brought to bear?

Via HardcoreGamer