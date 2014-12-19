Red And Blue Are At It Again In The First ‘Halo 5: Guardians’ Multiplayer Trailer

I tend to be fairly terrible at multiplayer shooters, with Halo being the one exception. I dunno, there’s just something pleasingly old-school about Halo that doesn’t overload my wizened brain. Well, if you pick up Halo: The Master Chief Collection, you can get in on a Halo 5: Guardians multiplayer beta starting December 29th. Microsoft has released a trailer for the beta and pleased to say Halo 5’s multiplayer is looking like some good old-fashioned fun.
Check out the trailer below…
While we’re at it, here’s a behind-the-scenes featurette with some additional footage…
What do you folks think? Like that Microsoft’s keeping it old school, or would you like to see some more innovation behing brought to bear?
I think they should fix the goddamn game they released a month ago. Will not be supporting this company after giving us turds like Halo 4 and MCC.
Looks like 343 has taken a lot from Destiny and Titanfall and plopped them into the Halo formula.
As long as the ordinance system of Halo 4 is dead, I’m fine with the rest of the changes it looks like they’ve made. Honestly, I’d be okay with them just making a series of new maps in the Halo 2: Anniversary multiplayer engine, but that’s just me being a grumpy old man.
RVB season 13 will look good at least, hopefully they sort out the problems the Collection has/had and release a decent game.