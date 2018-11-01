YouTube

Video game fans are still digging into the blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2 just a few days after its Friday release. That’s because it’s a huge game, but also because as it turns out, the reviews for the Rockstar vehicle are extremely positive.

It helps that the game seems to have an endless amount of things to do in it, including horse collisions and plenty of good dog pets.That’s good news for the millions of people who preordered or purchased the game in its opening days. Yes, millions.

The release of Red Dead Redemption 2, a Wild West video game with some extremely impressive cinematic moments and movie-quality dialogue and voice acting, is making money on the scale of a blockbuster movie release. In just three days, Rockstar Games racked up more than $725 million in worldwide sales.