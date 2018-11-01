‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Had A Better Opening Weekend Than ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars’

10.31.18 2 hours ago

YouTube

Video game fans are still digging into the blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2 just a few days after its Friday release. That’s because it’s a huge game, but also because as it turns out, the reviews for the Rockstar vehicle are extremely positive.

It helps that the game seems to have an endless amount of things to do in it, including horse collisions and plenty of good dog pets.That’s good news for the millions of people who preordered or purchased the game in its opening days. Yes, millions.

The release of Red Dead Redemption 2, a Wild West video game with some extremely impressive cinematic moments and movie-quality dialogue and voice acting, is making money on the scale of a blockbuster movie release. In just three days, Rockstar Games racked up more than $725 million in worldwide sales.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERS 4Avengers Infinity WarsMarvelred dead redemption 2

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP