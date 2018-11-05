Horses Are Randomly Catching On Fire In ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

YouTube

Red Dead Redemption 2 is facing an epidemic. One that could destroy the Red Dead universe if left unchecked. There is a random stretch of road that has apparently become the doorway to hell. Players from all over are reporting of a strange phenomenon at an intersection where, when approached, you will find horses that have spontaneously caught on fire.

There is nothing there to make them catch on fire. There is no, you know, fire. They just suddenly burst into flames.

All videos are at the same general intersection. It’s not always in the exact same spot, but one video did make it appear as if the bowels of hell were opening up to destroy the poor horse. It’s also incredibly creepy.