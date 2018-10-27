Rockstar Games 2 on Twitter

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the biggest titles of the year, both in the size of the file on your hard drive and the hype around the game itself. The game officially went live at midnight on Friday, and thousands of gamers across the country took off work to don their digital cowboy hats and go kill some outlaws.

The game is massive, more than 100 GB, which took forever for many people to download. There was a lot of waiting for a lot of people.

me when a get home and see that #RDR2 still hasn’t installed pic.twitter.com/x9JLouNvCb — sean🕸 (@_lilyeet) October 26, 2018

Once the game actually got going there was a lot of nostalgia for fans of the first Red Dead Redemption. Everyone, though, was treated to lush visuals of the old west. There’s a story there and everything, but one of the most fun aspects of any Red Dead game is, of course, horses. You can name a horse, and even braid its tail so you can recognize it from afar.

What did you name your horse in #RDR2 ? Also, when given the option I got my steed a custom braided tail so I can easily find him amongst the other horses. And gives him some style 🐴 pic.twitter.com/LEQ8r24iNt — Larry Hryb 🤠 (@majornelson) October 26, 2018

But mostly, there are a lot of horse-related shenanigans.