‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Videos And Cowboy Shenanigans Have Taken Over Twitter

10.27.18 2 hours ago

Rockstar Games 2 on Twitter

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the biggest titles of the year, both in the size of the file on your hard drive and the hype around the game itself. The game officially went live at midnight on Friday, and thousands of gamers across the country took off work to don their digital cowboy hats and go kill some outlaws.

The game is massive, more than 100 GB, which took forever for many people to download. There was a lot of waiting for a lot of people.

Once the game actually got going there was a lot of nostalgia for fans of the first Red Dead Redemption. Everyone, though, was treated to lush visuals of the old west. There’s a story there and everything, but one of the most fun aspects of any Red Dead game is, of course, horses. You can name a horse, and even braid its tail so you can recognize it from afar.

But mostly, there are a lot of horse-related shenanigans.

