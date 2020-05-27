The latest chapter of the console wars will be written sometime this year by Microsoft and Sony. Both have announced that the latest editions of their signature consoles will drop in the coming months — Microsoft plans to release the Xbox Series X sometime in late-2020, while Sony’s PlayStation 5 will hit shelves during that same period of time.

Details have been trickling out for both consoles for quite some time, and in the coming days, Sony will give us a glimpse into the games that will appear on its new platform. According to Bloomberg, the company plans on holding an event sometime soon to showcase PlayStation 5 releases.

The virtual event could be held June 3, though some people also cautioned that plans have been in flux and that the date may change. Other PlayStation 5 events may follow in the coming weeks and months, and Sony is not expected to reveal every essential detail on the console during its first presentation.

Previously, Sony has announced some of the details on the controller that the system will use. As Bloomberg mentioned, Xbox has used frequent streams to announce details on games that will appear on its new console, using the opportunity to promote games like Madden and the newest Assassin’s Creed that will be compatible with the Xbox Series X. We’ll have to wait and see if Sony will follow a similar path forward with its game releases, or if this upcoming event will be a one-time thing.