Major video game releases are just as big a production as any entertainment product these days. That means a whole mess of promotion go along with any mega title hitting store shelves, digital or otherwise.

If anything, Red Dead Redemption 2‘s big release is a only sign of things to come. Video games are art, and big budget art needs to make sure that people take notice and make back some of the money it cost to make that art cost to make in the first place. The latest example of that is the bevy of press for Fallout 76, Bethesda’s latest expansion of the retro-futurism, post-apocalyptic universe since Fallout 4.

The beta for Fallout 76 has been going on for a few weeks now, and Bethesda is slowly testing out the limits of the massively multiplayer online role playing game. But the game’s official November 14 release means a mess of promotion. For example, enjoy Philadelphia 76ers forward Markelle Fultz wearing Fallout basketball jerseys.