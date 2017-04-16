The ‘Rick And Morty’ Mod For ‘GTA V’ Is A Fan’s Violent Dream Come True

#Grand Theft Auto V #Adult Swim #Rick And Morty
Managing Editor, Trending
04.16.17

It’s hard not to want to overindulge in anything Rick And Morty right now. Ever since we were surprised by that new episode on April Fool’s Day and almost every night after that on Adult Swim, we’ve wanted more. We’ve wanted that McDonald’s Mulan dipping sauce, we’ve wanted more freemiuim games with the questionable use of young boys as gladiators that battle to the death, and most importantly, we’ve wanted more episodes.

The latter won’t happen until the summer but there’s a possible distraction we can all use to hold our attention until then, all thanks to modder Jedidiah515. According to Kotaku, Jedidiah515 crafted the mods above and below as a way to add Rick, Morty, and Mr. Meeseeks into Grand Theft Auto 5. Not only can you command a seemingly infinite number of Ricks and Mortys to battle the police and terrorize citizens in Los Santos, but you can replace characters already in the game with the modded skins in order to create some sort of weird cartoon nightmare. It’s hard not to laugh when you see a bunch of strippers that looks like Rick Sanchez.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grand Theft Auto V#Adult Swim#Rick And Morty
TAGSADULT SWIMgrand theft auto vRICK AND MORTY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP