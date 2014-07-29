Rob Zombie’s ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ Animated Short Is Ridiculously Violent

This isn’t even the worst of it.
So, are you interested in Assassin’s Creed Unity, but maybe need a bit of a primer on its French Revolution setting? Well, pull up a chair, grab your notebooks and get ready to learn about history from…Rob Zombie?
Yup, for some reason Ubisoft got Zombie and The Walking Dead co-creator Tony Moore to do an animated overview of the French Revolution, and it’s exactly as gory as you’d expect. Actually, maybe a little bit more — I was not expecting Ubisoft to promote their game with graphic, close-up eyeball popping.
Watch the guillotines fly below…
I’m not sure how into Assassin’s Creed Unity I am after that, but I’d definitely watch a “Rob Zombie Teaches History” series.
Via VG24/7
Robespierre had some good ideas, well except for “IF YOU DISAGREE WITH ME I’LL FUCKING KILL YOU”
Awesome video. Really nicely done given the medium (flash style).