‘Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell’ Has A New, Earlier Release Date And A Deadly Sinful Trailer

Hey, a release date-related story that isn’t about a delay! Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell will be coming out a week earlier than previously thought — January 20th instead of the 27th.
In celebration of this new release date, we have a trailer detailing the game’s Seven Deadly Sins-themed weapons. Suprisingly Sloth is by far the coolest. Go straight to hell below…
Remember, Gat Out of Hell is standalone DLC, so you don’t need to own Saints Row 4 to play it, although Deep Silver is re-releasing the original game on PS4 and Xbox One for current gen gamers who want to experience the whole saga. I think saga’s the proper word. Sagas tend to feature folks killing aliens with dildo bats, right?
Via CVG
SR3 was great… I thought SR4 was terrible… Seems like SR4 could have just saved us a ton of money by being an SR3 DLC since it was basically the same game, only with aliens.
I don’t understand the fascination with Johnny Gat. The developers seem to love him and I guess they must think we love him. And the game keeps acting like he’s the greatest thing, but I don’t know if any actual players reciprocate.
@Rob Smithson, I could not agree more. Everything about Sleeping Dogs felt perfect to me (which is why I was so pissed that Triad Wars sounds so putrid) and SR3 was such a blast.
I did think SR3 was more fun than SR4, but the powers and environment, plus the amazing soundtrack, cast and script are definitely worth $20 or whatever it costs now. Enjoy!