‘Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell’ Has A New, Earlier Release Date And A Deadly Sinful Trailer

#Video Games
10.15.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Hey, a release date-related story that isn’t about a delay! Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell will be coming out a week earlier than previously thought — January 20th instead of the 27th.

In celebration of this new release date, we have a trailer detailing the game’s Seven Deadly Sins-themed weapons. Suprisingly Sloth is by far the coolest. Go straight to hell below…

Remember, Gat Out of Hell is standalone DLC, so you don’t need to own Saints Row 4 to play it, although Deep Silver is re-releasing the original game on PS4 and Xbox One for current gen gamers who want to experience the whole saga. I think saga’s the proper word. Sagas tend to feature folks killing aliens with dildo bats, right?

Via CVG

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSSAINTS ROWSaints Row 4Saints Row: Gat Out of Hellvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP