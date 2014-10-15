‘Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell’ Has A New, Earlier Release Date And A Deadly Sinful Trailer

Hey, a release date-related story that isn’t about a delay! Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell will be coming out a week earlier than previously thought — January 20th instead of the 27th.

In celebration of this new release date, we have a trailer detailing the game’s Seven Deadly Sins-themed weapons. Suprisingly Sloth is by far the coolest. Go straight to hell below…

Remember, Gat Out of Hell is standalone DLC, so you don’t need to own Saints Row 4 to play it, although Deep Silver is re-releasing the original game on PS4 and Xbox One for current gen gamers who want to experience the whole saga. I think saga’s the proper word. Sagas tend to feature folks killing aliens with dildo bats, right?

Via CVG