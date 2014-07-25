Sam Raimi Is Making A ‘The Last Of Us’ Movie, And It Might Star Arya Stark

Well, here’s a bit of a Comic-Con bombshell! Sam Raimi apparently just made a surprise appearance at the Screen Gems panel, and announced that a movie based on the critically acclaimed videogame The Last of Us is in the works. Sadly, Raimi will only be producing, but there’s already some interesting talent attached.
First, the writer of the original game, Neil Druckman, will be writing the movie version of The Last of Us and is generally being given more creative control than any video game creator ever has over a movie adaptation. In addition to writing the film, Druckman will also have a say in the director and cast.
Speaking of that cast, guess who’s probably going to play Ellie, the young girl forced to survive in a brutal world with the help of a gruff protector? Well, given that description, who else but Arya Stark could play the part? Raimi and company have already talked to Maisie Williams, and according to Deadline Hollywood, she would have been with Raimi at the Screen Gems panel if a Game of Thrones photo shoot hadn’t waylaid her.
Oh, and yes, Raimi is also toying with the idea of giving Bruce Campbell a role in The Last of Us, because of course he is.
So, who’s exciting to see Maisie Williams put in harrowing situations in a somewhat different setting?
Maise Williams and Bruce Campbell buddy film? Yes please!
Somehow, I don’t think they’d cast Bruce as Joel. Even though that would be kind of great.
Anson Mount would make a pretty great Joel.
@ Dan Seitz
Jeff Bridges would make a good Joel.
Why? The game is already good enough that turning it to a movie would only tarnish how good the game is.
Yeah, there’s no possible way anyone could choose to enjoy one without ever experiencing the other. It’s impossible!
The game’s great, but definitely more for the story than the actual gameplay. Don’t get me wrong – the gameplay is very good too. But really it’s about the story, so why not get that story out to more people?
@Frenchy Cause fuck those people. You want to do a movie in the Last of Us universe, fine. Don’t fucking repeat the games story, go play the game.
@Yogi
They’ll be laughing all the way to the bank. I played it and it was glorious but alot more people have time for 2ish hour movie than a 20ish hour video game…
@Future Dammit you’re right…alright I’ll go see it.
Best news I’ve heard all day!
I wonder which movie will be better? Last of Us or Uncharted…
NO No No No No No No No Completely unnecessary. Sam Raimi is passed his prime and can no longer make good movies. The Last of Us is probably the best written game there has ever been (unlike this post).
Unless they take it in a COMPLETELY different direction there is just no freaking reason to make this movie. Play the goddamn game, or if you suck get a friend who’s good at games and watch them play it. No reason to just repeat the same story, it’s done.
Now tell us how you really feel
“First, the writer of the original game, Neil Druckman, will be writing the movie version of The Last of Us…”
I remember the last time I was excited for a movie written by a video game writer. It was called Final Fantasy The Movie.
Read “The Last of Us: American Dreams”, the prequel comic he did with Faith Erin Hicks. It’s superb.
Yeah I played the prequel dlc but I haven’t read that yet. I’ll probably have to but as far as I’m concerned it’s already in my top 5 games. Nothing can make it better.
I registered for this site to just state more people need to play the multiplayer mode more. We need people lol
I am ADDICTED to the multiplayer
Rory McCann for Joel, because why the hell not.
Bruce Campbell as Bill….. How does that not make the most sense?
Oh yea, Bill is the only possibility if he really was in this. That would be awesome.
I’m suprised they didnt go with the obvious choice in Ellen Page.
A smart ass lesbian(spoilers?) playing a smart ass lesbian isnt a stretch for her.
Maisie Williams is Ellen Page in a funhouse mirror.
Seeing as she’s pretty pissed at them for quite obviously ripping off her likeness for the game, that probably wasn’t an option.
Always got a sort of Josh Brolin from No Country For Old Men vibe from the Joel character.
I seriously thought Brolin provided the voice over. I don’t think there’s a better option.
Viggo Mortensen for Joel.
The only person I can see playing Joel is Hugh Jackman. He is the perfect choice hands down.
pretty much what I first thought of