‘Sea Of Thieves’ Storms The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

#Five Games #Video Games
03.20.18 1 hour ago

Microsoft

Every week, it seems we see more games for more platforms than ever before. So, also every week, we pick out five games worth your time and attention. Starting, this week, with shenanigans on the high seas before, uh, even more shenanigans on the high seas? There are a lot of games involving boats this week.

Pick Of The Week: Sea Of Thieves, Today ($60, Xbox One and PC)

Rare jumps into the massively-multiplayer oceans with a game where you play as a bunch of mildly cartoony pirates as you do cartoony pirate things like steal treasure, sail ships to hijack rivals, and get scurvy. OK, you don’t get scurvy, but the main goal of this game is to get together with friends and do piratey things, and if you’ve been missing social interaction, then this has the added advantage of being able to vote the one guy who still thinks rickrolls are funny into the brig.

Ni No Kuni 2, Friday ($60, PS4 and PC)

If you’d rather be lord and master of an adorable village, then the return of Ni No Kuni, the playable Studio Ghibli movie, will be right up your alley instead. A substantial change from the first game, this has all the fun stuff you remember, plus a lot of town management jobs to ensure you’re the most adorable mayor in video game history. If, you know, somewhat corrupt, since you are the only one who can defeat the various monsters, so you’re sort of running a protection racket.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Five Games#Video Games
TAGSFive GamesSea of Thievesvideo games

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP