‘Sea Of Thieves’ Storms The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Every week, it seems we see more games for more platforms than ever before. So, also every week, we pick out five games worth your time and attention. Starting, this week, with shenanigans on the high seas before, uh, even more shenanigans on the high seas? There are a lot of games involving boats this week.

Pick Of The Week: Sea Of Thieves, Today ($60, Xbox One and PC)

Rare jumps into the massively-multiplayer oceans with a game where you play as a bunch of mildly cartoony pirates as you do cartoony pirate things like steal treasure, sail ships to hijack rivals, and get scurvy. OK, you don’t get scurvy, but the main goal of this game is to get together with friends and do piratey things, and if you’ve been missing social interaction, then this has the added advantage of being able to vote the one guy who still thinks rickrolls are funny into the brig.

Ni No Kuni 2, Friday ($60, PS4 and PC)

If you’d rather be lord and master of an adorable village, then the return of Ni No Kuni, the playable Studio Ghibli movie, will be right up your alley instead. A substantial change from the first game, this has all the fun stuff you remember, plus a lot of town management jobs to ensure you’re the most adorable mayor in video game history. If, you know, somewhat corrupt, since you are the only one who can defeat the various monsters, so you’re sort of running a protection racket.