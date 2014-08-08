‘Sleeping Dogs’ To Awaken Again With A New Definitive Edition

The remastering craze continues on, this time with Sleeping Dogs, one of the more unappreciated titles of the late Xbox 360/PS3 era. Square-Enix, who did a pretty solid job with Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is promising polished visuals, 1080p resolution and perhaps most importantly, all 24 Sleeping Dogs DLC packs.
Here’s a trailer for Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition (which appears to be mostly live action — the game ain’t gonna look that good)…
Sleeping Dogs was one I missed, so I definitely might give this one a shot. Yeah, yeah, I know, I should stop being a sucker and buying all these remasters, but if you own a next gen console, the alternative right now is buying nothing. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition hits PC, Xbox One & PS4, October 10th.
IS WEI SHEN GONNA HAVE TO THROW A BITCH ON A PALLET OF SWORDFISH HEADS?
That’s all these remasters are good for, if you missed it the first time. Of course… you could just play it on last gen for $20.
I for one am looking forward to Last of Us remaster, because I missed it the first time around (ducks and runs)
I can only hope this garners enough attention this time around to warrent a sequel. I also passed on it originally even though I heard nothing but good things, and then when Free Games With Gold on Xbox Live put it on for free a few months ago I decided to give it a try. I was literally mad at myself for never giving it a shot until that point. It was a great game, and I would say did a lot of things better than GTA ever has.
Best fighting mechanics in an action game ever. Also, FUCK Dog Eyes!
Just give me the Triad Wars sequel – I really hope to God they make it for PS3. Oh, and a pork bun.
This game was so f’n good.