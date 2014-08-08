‘Sleeping Dogs’ To Awaken Again With A New Definitive Edition

The remastering craze continues on, this time with Sleeping Dogs, one of the more unappreciated titles of the late Xbox 360/PS3 era. Square-Enix, who did a pretty solid job with Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is promising polished visuals, 1080p resolution and perhaps most importantly, all 24 Sleeping Dogs DLC packs.

Here’s a trailer for Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition (which appears to be mostly live action — the game ain’t gonna look that good)…

Sleeping Dogs was one I missed, so I definitely might give this one a shot. Yeah, yeah, I know, I should stop being a sucker and buying all these remasters, but if you own a next gen console, the alternative right now is buying nothing. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition hits PC, Xbox One & PS4, October 10th.

