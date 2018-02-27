The SNES Classic Has Been Restocked If You Act Very, Very Fast

While Nintendo insisted there wouldn’t be any scarcity issues with the SNES Classic, that was, of course, incorrect. Just like the NES Classic, and just like everything else that has happened with Nintendo’s slew of mega-popular, super-in-demand items from the past few years, there is nowhere near enough product to meet demand. Ever.
And restocks of SNES Classic have been selling out just as soon as they've been posted.
This bad boy is, of course, loaded with a whopping 21 games, and in case you needed to read the names of those games to incentivize you, here you go:
– Contra III: The Alien Wars
– Donkey Kong Country
– EarthBound
– Final Fantasy III
– F-ZERO
– Kirby Super Star
– Kirby’s Dream Course
– The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
– Mega Man X
– Secret of Mana
– Star Fox
– Star Fox 2
– Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
– Super Castlevania IV
– Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
– Super Mario Kart
– Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
– Super Mario World
– Super Metroid
– Super Punch-Out!!
– Yoshi’s Island
Godspeed to you, and safe shopping. We hope that F-Zero is everything you remember it being.
They have always been in stock. You can walk into most Best Buy’s and find them at any given time. This wasn’t like the nes classic release, we get the snes in a few times a months. Most of the time they sit on the shelf for a few days.
I got one months ago.
It won’t let you buy one. It says “available now”. I add it to my cart. I go to PayPal to authorize the purchase. I get back and my cart is empty. I try to buy it again, it says “you’ve exceeded the number you can purchase”. FREAKING ZERO IS EXCEEDING MY LIMIT? Losing a sale, GameStop. I can’t wait until you go the way of Blockbuster…