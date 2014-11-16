Someone Paid Over $1,500 For One Of The Excavated Atari Cartridges

After months of anticipation, the Atari game cartridges unearthed in a New Mexico landfill finally went up for auction on Ebay. The top-selling item was one of the famously-abandoned cartridges for the laughably bad E.T.: The Extraterrestrial, which sold for a whopping $1,537. The winning bid beat out 41 other nostalgic-people-with-too-much money. From Joystiq:
A total of nine ET cartridges sold for more than $1,000 apiece, with copies of Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and others pulling in hundreds of dollars each in additional auctions.
The only reason everyone wants a piece of this momentous find is the nostalgia. Not only will these cartridges no longer work, but many (like E.T.) are just plain terrible. Phil Wiswell of Video Games warned readers E.T. for Atari was “really for kids (the littler ones).” Not so much because infant game players would find it enjoyable, but because they lacked the mental capacity to realize just how sh*tty it truly was.
Organizers provided buyers with certificates of authenticity. You know, so they could justify shelling out thousands of dollars for an old, unusable game hated for its impossibly difficult design back in 1983.
Just plain stupidity in my opinion. The last time I looked at the auctions, when Game Informer broke the news, one was over 600 dollars. It could have possibly been this one. I had this game when I was younger and if you fell in a pit, forget it, you were not getting out. I probably buried the copy I had too. Blows my mind that people will literally pay for garbage.
One of the most notoriously bad games designed, thought lost and now found. The legend that is holds is worth that kind of money, these were BURIED by ashamed people for crying out loud.
It was Nicolas Cage, wasn’t it?
I really, really want this to be true.
I own this game and funny thing is I have played worse games on Atari.
Sorry Holmes… But no you haven’t.
Smurfs?