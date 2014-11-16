Someone Paid Over $1,500 For One Of The Excavated Atari Cartridges

News & Culture Writer
11.16.14 7 Comments

After months of anticipation, the Atari game cartridges unearthed in a New Mexico landfill finally went up for auction on Ebay. The top-selling item was one of the famously-abandoned cartridges for the laughably bad E.T.: The Extraterrestrial, which sold for a whopping $1,537. The winning bid beat out 41 other nostalgic-people-with-too-much money. From Joystiq:

A total of nine ET cartridges sold for more than $1,000 apiece, with copies of Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and others pulling in hundreds of dollars each in additional auctions.

The only reason everyone wants a piece of this momentous find is the nostalgia. Not only will these cartridges no longer work, but many (like E.T.) are just plain terrible. Phil Wiswell of Video Games warned readers E.T. for Atari was “really for kids (the littler ones).” Not so much because infant game players would find it enjoyable, but because they lacked the mental capacity to realize just how sh*tty it truly was.

Organizers provided buyers with certificates of authenticity. You know, so they could justify shelling out thousands of dollars for an old, unusable game hated for its impossibly difficult design back in 1983.

(Source: Ebay via Joystiq)

Around The Web

TAGSATARIe.t.EBAYexcavation

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP