Sony’s Released 15-Minutes Of Eye-Popping ‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’ Gameplay Footage

#Video Games
12.06.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

This is an oddly busy weekend for video game news. Friday night was The Game Awards, and today and tomorrow Sony is holding their Playstation Experience event – two days of Playstation-related news, previews and hands-on demos all streamed live on the Internet. You can check out all the content right here.

Well, Sony started their Playstation Experience with a bang, unveiling a whopping 15-minutes of gameplay from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End during the show’s opening press conference. The game feels just slightly sterile and rough around the edges, but then it’s not coming out for a year – for the most part the game is looking very impressive in this early state. At times like a real-time, playable cutscene. Check it out below…

Consider me excited. What do you folks think?

via Kotaku

