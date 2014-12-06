Sony’s Released 15-Minutes Of Eye-Popping ‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’ Gameplay Footage

This is an oddly busy weekend for video game news. Friday night was The Game Awards, and today and tomorrow Sony is holding their Playstation Experience event – two days of Playstation-related news, previews and hands-on demos all streamed live on the Internet. You can check out all the content right here.

Well, Sony started their Playstation Experience with a bang, unveiling a whopping 15-minutes of gameplay from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End during the show’s opening press conference. The game feels just slightly sterile and rough around the edges, but then it’s not coming out for a year – for the most part the game is looking very impressive in this early state. At times like a real-time, playable cutscene. Check it out below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Consider me excited. What do you folks think?

via Kotaku