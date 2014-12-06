Sony’s Released 15-Minutes Of Eye-Popping ‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’ Gameplay Footage

This is an oddly busy weekend for video game news. Friday night was The Game Awards, and today and tomorrow Sony is holding their Playstation Experience event – two days of Playstation-related news, previews and hands-on demos all streamed live on the Internet. You can check out all the content right here.
Well, Sony started their Playstation Experience with a bang, unveiling a whopping 15-minutes of gameplay from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End during the show’s opening press conference. The game feels just slightly sterile and rough around the edges, but then it’s not coming out for a year – for the most part the game is looking very impressive in this early state. At times like a real-time, playable cutscene. Check it out below…
Consider me excited. What do you folks think?
via Kotaku
Looks great. Too bad it’s not cross-platform.
If all games were cross-platform everything would be Assassin’s Creed Unity.
That’s not too bad at all. It’s a PlayStation franchise.
That’s like saying too bad Halo isn’t cross-platform.
I love the Uncharted series. I was just thinking about replaying all of them again.
My only issue that I have had with the series is that you do impossible tasks to get to certain points in the game only to arrive there and large groups of bad guys are already there.
How many bad guys work for the big Baddie and how does he pay and supply them all?
Hmmmmm
This series is about *this* close to being over the hill. Can the major game companies not cool it with the Triple A sequels for a few years? Nothing feels special or like a big deal anymore.
Yeah I feel they have been pretty good at spacing out this series. Also, I don’t think all the major developers and publishers are going to come to some kind of “AAA cease fire” or something like that. Just be thankful this hasn’t gone Madden yet.
Yeah, and they just made The Last of Us and have said they’re making an original IP for their next game. Certainly you can criticize a lot of developers for leaning too hard on sequels, but Naughty Dog isn’t one of them.
Naughty Dog has created a new franchise for each Playstation release. There are not too many in house developers that can say that. The PS3 is the only system that saw them create two original I.P.’s being Uncharted and Last Of Us.
I think their sequels fall in place perfectly. They are not like an Assassins Creed or C.O.D. where they get a new addition each year.
Also, Naughty Dog stated that they will be releasing a new I.P. for the PS4, and hopefully we will hear news about Last Of Us 2.
I personally am stoked for Uncharted 4, and this game play video is amazingly beautiful.
Also, in roughly two more months we get The Order 1886. I am really looking forward to that game. A new game play area was released at The Playstation Experience.
[www.youtube.com]
Xboners gonna cry in the car…
Looks damn amazing. Can’t wait.