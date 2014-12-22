Somebody Successfully Sweded The ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Trailer In ‘GTA V’

#Grand Theft Auto #GTA V #Grand Theft Auto V #Star Wars: The Force Awakens #Star Wars: Episode VII #Video Games #Star Wars #Mashups
12.22.14 4 years ago

At this point it’s a given that you can do pretty much anything in GTA V including, in this case, recreating the already iconic first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now, of course there’s no Millennium Falcon or speeder bikes in GTA V, so the trailer isn’t completely accurate, but YouTuber Powerlight-13 found some good alternatives and nailed the overall tone of the trailer dead on.

Check out The Force Awakens in GTA V below…

Well, that definitely got me wanting a Star Wars GTA-style game. The upcoming Star Wars games better live up to their potential or I’m going seriously dark side on EA’s ass.

Via Cinema Blend

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grand Theft Auto#GTA V#Grand Theft Auto V#Star Wars: The Force Awakens#Star Wars: Episode VII#Video Games#Star Wars#Mashups
TAGSGrand Theft Autogrand theft auto vGTA VMashupsMoviesSci FiStar WarsSTAR WARS: EPISODE VIIstar wars: the force awakensSWEDEDvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP