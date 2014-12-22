Somebody Successfully Sweded The ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Trailer In ‘GTA V’

At this point it’s a given that you can do pretty much anything in GTA V including, in this case, recreating the already iconic first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now, of course there’s no Millennium Falcon or speeder bikes in GTA V, so the trailer isn’t completely accurate, but YouTuber Powerlight-13 found some good alternatives and nailed the overall tone of the trailer dead on.

Check out The Force Awakens in GTA V below…

Well, that definitely got me wanting a Star Wars GTA-style game. The upcoming Star Wars games better live up to their potential or I’m going seriously dark side on EA’s ass.

Via Cinema Blend