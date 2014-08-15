Steel Your Nerves For A 20-Minute Slice Of New ‘Alien: Isolation’ Gameplay Footage

Yesterday we showed you a great queasy-making cinematic trailer for Alien: Isolation, and now we have a meaty new 20-minute chunk of in-game footage. More than any other Alien: Isolation footage we’ve seen so far, this really gives you a sense of what the cat and mouse game with the Alien is going to be like. Unsurprisingly, the alien is a relentless arsehole, so get ready for a tense 20-minutes.

Check out the footage below (and forgive the developer nattering over all of it)…

Oh jeez, I barely survived watching 20-minutes of this game. That alien is going to kill me so damn many times.

Via IGN