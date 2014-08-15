Steel Your Nerves For A 20-Minute Slice Of New ‘Alien: Isolation’ Gameplay Footage

Yesterday we showed you a great queasy-making cinematic trailer for Alien: Isolation, and now we have a meaty new 20-minute chunk of in-game footage. More than any other Alien: Isolation footage we’ve seen so far, this really gives you a sense of what the cat and mouse game with the Alien is going to be like. Unsurprisingly, the alien is a relentless arsehole, so get ready for a tense 20-minutes.
Check out the footage below (and forgive the developer nattering over all of it)…
Oh jeez, I barely survived watching 20-minutes of this game. That alien is going to kill me so damn many times.
Via IGN
Honestly, that clip was kind of boring to watch. I have a feeling that this game is going to an amazing experience to play or watch friends play but not so much when it comes to YouTube videos.
The guys talking over it kind of deflated the tension a bit — turn the sound down and it’s a lot better.
Footage looks good, but I wished they hadn’t had the two guys talking. Takes away from any immersion that I wanted to feel.