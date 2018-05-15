The Frustrating ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Jump Rope Mission Is Made Super Simple With This Glitch

#Super Mario Bros. #Nintendo
Entertainment Writer
05.14.18

Nintendo

If you’ve completed all the levels of Super Mario Odyssey‘s jump rope mini-game, congratulations. You’re a freak with too much time or your hands — or you’re just good at video games. For the rest of us, it is frustrating and seemingly impossible to best. A task that has forced many to seek shortcuts and cheats to get through by essentially “breaking” the game.

There have been a few glitches, tricks, and other tips shared in the past following the release of the game. Some folks tried to count jumps by focusing on the one character saying “hey,” others decided to fool around with the nearby Talkatoo, and some just muscled through with pure willpower. But this glitch might be the answer for many because it seems to take no effort at all:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Mario Bros.#Nintendo
TAGSglitchesNintendoSUPER MARIO BROSSUPER MARIO ODYSSEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 4 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 4 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 6 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP