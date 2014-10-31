Taylor Kitsch And Emily Ratajkowski Star In A ‘Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Trailer

#Call Of Duty #Video Games
10.31.14 4 years ago 18 Comments

Activision has just released a weird “live action” trailer for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and I put “live action” in quotations, because most of the trailer is obvious CGI, but it does also feature live-action footage of Taylor Kitsch as a soldier and Emily Ratajkowski (you’ll definitely remember her fondly if you’ve watched Gone Girl) as, uh, a lady in small shorts for some reason.

Yup, Activision decided to go with Kitsch, the guy who sunk two $250 million movies back-to-back in 2012 (Battleship and John Carter). Somehow seems appropriate given what some people are predicting for this year’s Call of Duty. Check out the weirdness below…

Well…I was into the Emily Ratajkowski part and the Jack White song. The rest I’m not so sure about.

Via ComingSoon

Around The Web

TOPICS#Call Of Duty#Video Games
TAGScall of dutycall of duty: advanced warfareEmily RatajkowskiTAYLOR KITSCHvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP