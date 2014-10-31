Taylor Kitsch And Emily Ratajkowski Star In A ‘Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Trailer

Activision has just released a weird “live action” trailer for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and I put “live action” in quotations, because most of the trailer is obvious CGI, but it does also feature live-action footage of Taylor Kitsch as a soldier and Emily Ratajkowski (you’ll definitely remember her fondly if you’ve watched Gone Girl) as, uh, a lady in small shorts for some reason.
Yup, Activision decided to go with Kitsch, the guy who sunk two $250 million movies back-to-back in 2012 (Battleship and John Carter). Somehow seems appropriate given what some people are predicting for this year’s Call of Duty. Check out the weirdness below…
Well…I was into the Emily Ratajkowski part and the Jack White song. The rest I’m not so sure about.
Via ComingSoon
Kitsch didn’t kill those movies. Bad marketing killed Jon Carter and being a shitty flick based on a board game killed Battleship. Hell even the Liam Neesons couldn’t save “Battleship”.
Fun act Peter BErg directed Battleship and this trailer.
I bet he misses the Friday Night Lights days when people thought he had talent.
“Lone Survivor” was pretty solid.
‘The Rundown’ was great fun.
If I remember correctly, Berg had a deal with the studio wherein he had to agree to do Battleship in order to have the right to do Lone Survivor.
@El Cunado
That sounds right. And it’s something Paramount would totally demand.
Really should’ve been Kim Kardashian if he was looking at a goat and hallucinating.
What’s going on with his hair? He looks like The Hound.
Activision: “How can we rip-off Elysium, Edge of Tomorrow and Titanfall all in one game while not offering any meaningful change or improvement to the gameplay of the last dozen iterations?”
“Het Activision, do something different with CoD. It’s predictable and boring. Little changes that don’t make a difference. Do something BIG”
– Changes are made
“Ugh. This is gonna suck. Where is the CoD we love? WTH, Activision?!?!”
So much truth
How much Emily Ratajkowski is there in Gone Girl?
she’s shown more in her nude photos.
@The Curse of Marino
I can perform cervical exams on her just using those photos
CoD keeps getting more and more “broier.”
KOBEEEEEEE
I enjoy her very much…
Her bit seems like a weird ripoff of the Angel in Borderlands.