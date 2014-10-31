Taylor Kitsch And Emily Ratajkowski Star In A ‘Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Trailer

Activision has just released a weird “live action” trailer for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and I put “live action” in quotations, because most of the trailer is obvious CGI, but it does also feature live-action footage of Taylor Kitsch as a soldier and Emily Ratajkowski (you’ll definitely remember her fondly if you’ve watched Gone Girl) as, uh, a lady in small shorts for some reason.

Yup, Activision decided to go with Kitsch, the guy who sunk two $250 million movies back-to-back in 2012 (Battleship and John Carter). Somehow seems appropriate given what some people are predicting for this year’s Call of Duty. Check out the weirdness below…

Well…I was into the Emily Ratajkowski part and the Jack White song. The rest I’m not so sure about.

Via ComingSoon