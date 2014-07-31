The 10 Best (And 5 Worst) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Video Games Ever Made

Here’s a definitive, unassailable ranking of the 10 best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games of all time…
10) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Manhattan Missions (PC, 1991)
Admittedly I’ve only tinkered around with this one in an emulator, but Manhattan Missions is certainly the most unique Turtles game. Developed exclusively for DOS, this little-known game was based on the original Mirage comics and was surprisingly dark and violent. Worth checking out for the novelty at least.
9) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pinball (1991)
They had this baby at my local 7-11 for a while, and I recall it being a pretty solid game of pinball. I also enjoy the weird busted pornstar April O’Neil featured in the game’s art.
8) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From the Sewers (Game Boy, 1992)
While Konami was kicking ass with Turtles games in arcades and on consoles, they were also churning out some pretty solid handheld games as well. Back From the Sewers is a god-awful title, but a fairly competent take on Konami’s arcade-style Turtles games given the Game Boy’s harsh limitations.
Holy crap, I didnt’ realize there were so many TMNT games and that I had played them ALL.
F–k those laser shooting roller droids though. F–k them right in the A.
“I also enjoy the weird busted pornstar April O’Neil featured in the game’s art.”
Let’s photoshop that to include the real busted pornstar April O’Neil
Was pornstar April O’Neil’s career inspired by the Turtles pinball game? Probably not, but I’m now going to imagine it was.
She apparently chose the name because she’s a huge fan of TMNT.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent Yeah. Which is really just an odd reason to choose a stage name for porn.
“Let’s see… I’m going to have sex on film and get paid for it. I’ll need a stage name. Well… Better name myself after a character from a comic book and cartoon!”
Turtles in Time is my pick for the best, but Arcade is definitely a close second.
Also I bought Out of the Shadows last week when it was on sale so my brother and I could fuck around with it. It’s… Not great, but it’s playable.
I also owned the PS2 Turtles game that everyone seems to forget about:
I don’t recall that being entirely awful.
Dude, I played the SHIT out of that PS2 Turtles game with my little cousin.
I loved that PS2 Turtles simply because you could unlock the TMNT arcade game. Not a bad game on it’s own but that inclusion immediately made it one of my favorites.
Damn, went the whole list waiting for that Tiger game, and it has to be top worst.
I remember playing the shit out of it, until there was a dead pixel or something (lcd bar? what’s the term?) and I smashed it out of rage. I think I only beat it like twice the entire time I had it.
So you give the Tiger Electronics TMNT game a worst and conveniently leave TE Aladdin off the 100 best games list. I’ll never forget your treachery, Birch. You’ve made a very unmotivated enemy here today, friendo
I’m nostalgic for some pretty crappy stuff, but I have zeeeero nostalgia for any of those old LCD games. Those things were a swindle.
If Konami made those arcade games available for tablets they would make so much money.
I always prefered the SNES Turtles In Time over the arcade version. The extra stages and bosses made up for the lack of 4-player and inferior graphics.
Agreed
1. Yes, TMNT LCD (so many letters) games were just the fucking worst.
2. I know a lot of people weren’t fans of Tournament Fighters, but my friends and I played the ever-living hell out of that game just to perform their super moves.
3. I like you, Birch. I like you a lot. That’s why I’m going to kill you la… oh, sorry. Good list.
The Genesis Tournament Fighters was one of the best fighters on the system. The SNES version (which I had) sadly wasn’t as good.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader gotta be honest, I never played the Genesis version.
Also, this list is missing the TMNT Plinko Machine. There was always a huge line for it at my local Major Magics (did anybody else ever have Major Magics?)
The arcade deserved to be number 1. It kicked all the others off and it was released when the Turtles were at their peak of 80’s popularity.
Plus, great memories of my Mom taking me to the Dairy Queen after pre-school to get some ice cream and play.
Wait people seriously had trouble with the damn level? Man the hardest part of the game for me was once you beat the game they didn’t give you nay clues on where to go next you just ran around in the Turtle Van aimlessly running over foot soldiers and blowing up baracades
The dam level was a damned level, and basically they asked you to squeeze your turtle through the tiniest space in the shortest amount of time possible. It’s like someone grabbed a handful of adderall during testing and finished it with robotic precision, so the developers just said “looks great, I’m sure everyone can do that.”
I’m with Duchess; the dam level wasn’t nearly as annoying as some of those cliff jumps or enemies reappearing when pizzas did not.
This. The dam was peanuts… I could autopilot that thing without taking a hit, back in the day. The level afterward just got mean, as there were a couple of weird throw-a-grappling-hook-and-walk-across-it bits that never seemed to work right, and at least one gap in the sewers that required walking off the ledge BEFORE jumping in order to not whack your head on the roof and die. I’ve probably played up to that part at least a hundred times, and I can count the number of times I’ve made it to the next stage on one hand.
And then the game gets even harder… like, bordering on Battletoads-speeder-bike difficulty.
I’m not very good at very many video games, least of all NES monstrosities. But once I knew what I was doing, I never had too much trouble with the dam either.
@Adam Lovatt I think so many people obsess over the dam level because nobody bothered to get much further. I never had too much trouble with the dam, but level 3? The one we affectionately called the “Fuck you, now wander aimlessly for an hour” level? Whoever designed that one should get punched in the dick.
@Adam Lovatt @Chet Manley @DaisyCutter
I was watching the video posted about the dam level and sat there thinking “Idiot you are too high and coming in to fast the laser beam is going to turn on when you are midway through the gap.
Anyone else notice the “Winners Use Drugs” screen at the beginning of the Turtles in Time video? Am I taking crazy pills?
Video probably came from a hacked ROM.
Huh. Good catch. I mean, come on guys, we all know Michelangelo is into some shit.
Haha! I caught it too. I had to rewind the video to make sure I read that right.
Surprised there’s no mention of Turtles in Time: Re-Shelled, the remake that took everything that worked and broke it.
Yeah. I only played a demo and I wasn’t impressed. It was taken off of the PlayStation Store before I could actually buy it.
good list but i still like NES TMNT for some reason even if its like acid trip game and little to do with it. its a challenging game.
“I know some will insist Turtles in Time deserves the top spot”
Damn straight, because it does!
The Arcade Game was iconic. I can’t imagine how much I spent on that in the arcade. And even the two levels they added for the home version were awesome. I remember Turtles in Time looking really good, but I must have just rented it, b/c I barely remember playing it.
The original TMNT game on NES is the most frustrating fucking game I’ve ever played (besides Battletoads, maybe). The underwater level was bad enough, but I have to agree with Duchess– the level that followed was just as frustrating. I’d just drive around in that damn van, going from door to door until I finally died.
Yeah, the whole game was a nightmare, it was just that most people hit a wall at the dam level, so most people remember that most vividly.
TMNT, Simpsons, Captain America and the Avengers, and X-Men. There’s a Sailor Moon that didn’t really make it over, but I probably put enough coin in the first four to buy a car. Seat. A car seat. But to this day the moment I know I’m not winning the argument I hear the sound effect of a turtle dying from those stupid electric seaweed things and restarting with a new one topside.
I may be the only person who genuinely loved the first Turtles game on NES. Not as much as The Arcade game or Turtles in Time, but I loved it.
No, we all “loved” it, but it was a tainted love.
Once you figure out how to easily beat Rocksteady you’re on top of your 9-year old life.
What @Shadowtag said. That moment is still one of my favorite childhood accomplishments (trumped only by beating SNES’ Darius Twin on hard with no continues).
Turtles in Time on the arcade should be #1. That game is in my top 10 favorite games of all time. The thing that always struck me about the arcade games was how beautifully animated they are. The animations are ridiculously smooth.
I also played the ever loving hell out of TMNT II: Back From The Sewers. I think it’s a pretty good Gameboy beat’em up.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1989) was great! I played it hundreds of times, although i could never make it pass the level with the tanks.
*twitch*
Fun fact: Some of the people behind the TMNT game on the GBA went on to do the Scott Pilgrim game and Mercenary Kings (The level designs for SP and TMNT are similar). One of them went on to be the senior level designer on Far Cry 3.
In other words, TMNT GBA is one of those rare, hidden gems. Wish it had multiplayer. Or was on the DS.
I figured — the animation style is very similar to the Scott Pilgrim game.
I usually love Genesis music, but man does the soundtrack for TiT suffer on there. Minus a million points.
Proud owner of The Arcade Game, cabinet and everything.
Damn, dude. Jealous.
The Game Genie made the nes TMNT game playable
I’m probably the only person alive that didn’t hate the TMNT NES game. I enjoyed it a lot and beat it numerous times, in fact.
Even the underwater stages never bothered me like I’ve come to learn they had others.
Fall of the Foot Clan is forever my game.
The “Guess the Number” game is inexplicably fun.
I had the Ninja Turtles LCD Tiger game…it stunk on ice.
Turtles in Time is my shit.
i still beat it every few weeks.
just to display my dominance
If we were wrong and it was secretly good even with the only way to beat Rocksteady being Don’s staff, how does it rank #2?! I admit I have a ridiculous fondness for it because when I beat the fucking water level it was a massive accomplishment. I still have nightmares about that game.
How dare you knock the Tiger Electronic Ninja Turtles library by completely forgetting how awesome the Ninja Turtles Basketball game was. It was incredible
My toes! My toes!
I know this is an old thread but the person who wrote this page obviously isn’t as old as me. You left out the first and best Turtles game there is. It came out on the ZX Spectrum and C64, look here! This is the best one of them all, the rest that followed were lame…
