The 10 Best (And 5 Worst) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Video Games Ever Made

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have had success with pretty much everything they’ve tried. The Turtles have left big two-toed footprints in the world of comics, TV, toys and movies, but ultimately the medium they’re most at home in may just be video games. There have been a lot of TMNT games, almost 50 by my count, and a shocking number of them have been good to great (although there’s been a few turtle turds as well).

Here’s a definitive, unassailable ranking of the 10 best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games of all time…

10) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Manhattan Missions (PC, 1991)

Admittedly I’ve only tinkered around with this one in an emulator, but Manhattan Missions is certainly the most unique Turtles game. Developed exclusively for DOS, this little-known game was based on the original Mirage comics and was surprisingly dark and violent. Worth checking out for the novelty at least.

9) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pinball (1991)

They had this baby at my local 7-11 for a while, and I recall it being a pretty solid game of pinball. I also enjoy the weird busted pornstar April O’Neil featured in the game’s art.

8) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From the Sewers (Game Boy, 1992)

While Konami was kicking ass with Turtles games in arcades and on consoles, they were also churning out some pretty solid handheld games as well. Back From the Sewers is a god-awful title, but a fairly competent take on Konami’s arcade-style Turtles games given the Game Boy’s harsh limitations.