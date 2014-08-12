Here Are The Best Trailers From Sony’s Blowout PS4 Gamescom Press Conference

The Playstation 4 is a beautiful, well-designed piece of gaming hardware, it really is, but a quick look at the upcoming release schedule reveals there’s balls all coming out for it. Thankfully Sony showed up at Gamescom today with a packed press conference that should get PS4 owners excited about the future of their new console.
Here are a few of the best trailers from Sony’s big presser…
Bloodborne
From Software’s survival horror meets Dark Souls mashup Bloodborne debuted at E3 with a trailer that was heavy on mood and light on specifics. This new trailer on the other hand, serves up a nice little taste of actual gameplay…
Holy crap, this game is going to destroy me.
The Order: 1886
Lots of gunplay featuring weapons apparently created by Nikola Tesla in this one.
*open arms Space Ghost style*
I feel like Gamescon has been such a bigger mic drop event for everyone than E3 was. E3 was like ‘here is stuff you know about.’ Gamescon was like ‘Getting ready for DIS SHIT RIGHT HERE”
It’s kind of been like that for a while — at least where Sony’s concerned. Microsoft is still catching on and Nintendo mostly ignores it.
I actually think Sony is weak. Granted, Nate, Dan, and most here probably have gigantic boners for the PS4 and want Microsoft to leave gaming forever*, but Xbox has some strong-ass games and more interesting indies like Smite, Superhot and Cuphead.
*Prove me wrong. Where’s the Xbox trailer post showing off Superhot?
A. Hahaha are you serious accusing this site of being SECRET SONY SUPPORT AGENTS?
B. That Superhot trailer is fucking terrible
@Axissillian A) It feels like it. I’ve been a Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft fan at various points and hated being a fan for all three at various points in life. And part of it, at least when it comes to Sony and Nintendo’s, was that the fanboys/girls/unicorns have been annoying twats. Granted, I look like a MS fan right now despite not having the 360 on in months and getting a Wii U before a PS4/XboxOne, but fuck the console wars up its ass and everyone who supports that notion. Which means all of us. And we need to get off the internet.
B) It looks innovative. And I don’t mind the repetition of the words “SUPER. HOT.”
Your original post: Maybe they should stop gloating. Remember the pre-launch PS3 hubris? I do.
Clarification + @John Chimpo: Right now, I want all three systems and want them all to be happy and successful. But, in the end, games matter. The only game Nate mentioned that I am interested in is Hellblade, and even then whoever cut the trailer should be slapped for the placement of “An Independent Game”, “From the creators of…” and “Ninja Theory” slates.
Are any of these cross-platform, or are they all PS4 exclusive?
All exclusive except for Metal Gear.
They all look pretty great. Being a fan of the horror genre, I’m interested in Until Dawn. I’m wondering if they’re going for a Heavy Rain-esque cinematic approach, where you get to play as each individual character and decide their fate. Hopefully they can live up to the entire “your decisions matter” angle. Most games have a difficult time living up to that promise (looking at you Mass Effect…. though, ending aside, I still love the series to death).
Almost every game I play is on my PC, but I’ll have to get a PS4 just for Blood Borne and Deep Down.
I remember playing the demo for that game a lot, you had the choice of a chick or a dude. Like a lot of PS1 games, I remember it being pretty gd hard, too.
