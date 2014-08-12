Here Are The Best Trailers From Sony’s Blowout PS4 Gamescom Press Conference

The Playstation 4 is a beautiful, well-designed piece of gaming hardware, it really is, but a quick look at the upcoming release schedule reveals there’s balls all coming out for it. Thankfully Sony showed up at Gamescom today with a packed press conference that should get PS4 owners excited about the future of their new console.

Here are a few of the best trailers from Sony’s big presser…

Bloodborne

From Software’s survival horror meets Dark Souls mashup Bloodborne debuted at E3 with a trailer that was heavy on mood and light on specifics. This new trailer on the other hand, serves up a nice little taste of actual gameplay…

Holy crap, this game is going to destroy me.

The Order: 1886

Lots of gunplay featuring weapons apparently created by Nikola Tesla in this one.