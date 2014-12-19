The Creator Of ‘Minecraft’ Outbid Jay-Z And Beyoncé For An Absurd Beverly Hills Megamansion

12.19.14
Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets - Game Six

Getty Image

So, a while back Microsoft bought Minecraft developer Mojang for an eye-bulging $2.5 billion, but Minecraft creator Markus “Notch” Persson hasn’t let his sudden incredible wealth change him, right? He’s still the same humble, Swedish neckbeard he always was? Haha, nooooo.

Notch recently bought a $70 million futuristic megamansion in Beverly Hills. People who follow this kind of stuff expected the mansion to be bought by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, but apparently Jay-Z has 99 problems and Minecraft is one. Here’s a list of a few of the house’s amenities…

“It’s outfitted with a candy room, a car showroom, vodka and tequila bars, a 54-foot curved glass door that opens onto the pool, eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, apartment-sized closets, and a movie theater.”

A candy room? I didn’t even know candy rooms were a thing. Is the room just full of candy, or is it actually made of candy? And how can I get one? Speaking of which, here’s Notch enjoying what looks like a giant M&Ms dispenser from his Twitter feed

Here are a few more pictures of the new digs…

Well, I suppose it’s fitting that Notch is now basically living in a giant, wacky Minecraft creation. All he needs to do is add some pigs (or a sculpture based on the picture below) to the front yard to complete the effect.

Minecraft continues to conquer the world.

Via The Verge

