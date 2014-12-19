The Creator Of ‘Minecraft’ Outbid Jay-Z And Beyoncé For An Absurd Beverly Hills Megamansion

So, a while back Microsoft bought Minecraft developer Mojang for an eye-bulging $2.5 billion, but Minecraft creator Markus “Notch” Persson hasn’t let his sudden incredible wealth change him, right? He’s still the same humble, Swedish neckbeard he always was? Haha, nooooo.
Notch recently bought a $70 million futuristic megamansion in Beverly Hills. People who follow this kind of stuff expected the mansion to be bought by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, but apparently Jay-Z has 99 problems and Minecraft is one. Here’s a list of a few of the house’s amenities…
“It’s outfitted with a candy room, a car showroom, vodka and tequila bars, a 54-foot curved glass door that opens onto the pool, eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, apartment-sized closets, and a movie theater.”
A candy room? I didn’t even know candy rooms were a thing. Is the room just full of candy, or is it actually made of candy? And how can I get one? Speaking of which, here’s Notch enjoying what looks like a giant M&Ms dispenser from his Twitter feed…
Here are a few more pictures of the new digs…
Well, I suppose it’s fitting that Notch is now basically living in a giant, wacky Minecraft creation. All he needs to do is add some pigs (or a sculpture based on the picture below) to the front yard to complete the effect.
Minecraft continues to conquer the world.
Via The Verge
My girlfriend’s kid with ADD watches Minecraft let’s plays all the time and recently has begun “making videos” which means he starts playing Minecraft while yelling at the top of his lungs OKAY GUYS WE’RE PLAYING MINECRAFT TODAY, SHOW SOME LOVE AND GIVES US LIKES. He has no idea what he’s talking about, but as he has told me, the guys who make those videos are the “coolest and smartest guys in the world”.
That sounds like a slightly more eloquent PewDiePie.
He didn’t scream for Subscribes or Comments?
Kid’s got the world all backwards.
Big fan of the post-midcentury look