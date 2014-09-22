The First ‘WWE 2K15’ Trailer Is Impressive, But Could Do With A Lot Less Kid Rock

#John Cena #Pro Wrestling #Video Games #WWE
09.22.14 4 years ago 38 Comments

Oh, wrestling, never change. WWE and 2K Games spend millions of dollars making a cutting edge — in some cases almost photo-realistic — wrestling game, then when it comes time to unveil the game to the world, they coat their debut trailer in Kid Rock. Not just any Kid Rock either, they actually went with Bawitdaba. In 2014. I’m pretty sure Kid Rock himself would advise against using Bawitdaba in 2014.

But hey, WWE’s awful taste in music aside, WWE 2K15 is looking pretty damn solid. As I expected, some of the harder to capture guys like Bray Wyatt don’t look quite as accurate as say, human Ken doll Randy Orton, but there’s no denying this game is a massive step up from 2k14.

Check out the trailer below…

The PS3 and Xbox 360 version of WWE 2K15 hit October 28th, but you’re probably going to want to wait for the PS4/Xbox One versions, which are coming November 18th.

Via IGN

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#Pro Wrestling#Video Games#WWE
TAGSBRAY WYATTCESARODaniel BryanGOLDUSTJohn CenaPRO WRESTLINGRANDY ORTONvideo gamesWWEWWE 2K15

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP