The First ‘WWE 2K15’ Trailer Is Impressive, But Could Do With A Lot Less Kid Rock

Oh, wrestling, never change. WWE and 2K Games spend millions of dollars making a cutting edge — in some cases almost photo-realistic — wrestling game, then when it comes time to unveil the game to the world, they coat their debut trailer in Kid Rock. Not just any Kid Rock either, they actually went with Bawitdaba. In 2014. I’m pretty sure Kid Rock himself would advise against using Bawitdaba in 2014.
But hey, WWE’s awful taste in music aside, WWE 2K15 is looking pretty damn solid. As I expected, some of the harder to capture guys like Bray Wyatt don’t look quite as accurate as say, human Ken doll Randy Orton, but there’s no denying this game is a massive step up from 2k14.
Check out the trailer below…
The PS3 and Xbox 360 version of WWE 2K15 hit October 28th, but you’re probably going to want to wait for the PS4/Xbox One versions, which are coming November 18th.
Via IGN
Kid Rock gets hated on for the sake of hate. Same with Nickleback. Sorry, I kinda grooved to hearing Bawitdaba again.
And also, it’s about musical licensing costs. WWE has had some cash flow issues lately. Sorry, we all can’t afford Led Zep for our commercials.
“Jim Johnston Generic Buttrock Theme #103901” would have been preferable if they wanted to save money.
And you still would have bitched, Nate. Sorry, it’s a 15 year old song but that pretty much now classifies it in the classic rock territory. It’s got a good hook and the ramp of the song makes you realize shit’s about to go down. And for what it’s worth, Vince loves Kid Rock.
@95Sports I can’t take anyone who likes Kid Rock or Nickelback seriously.
Honestly, early Kid Rock is the only Kid Rock I’d be interested in listening to. It would have been worse if they’d used *current* Kid Rock.
I was going to be like “puh, whatever” but I actually enjoyed that music in this trailer. This may be my eating a Snickers Bar with a knife and fork moment.
@KSChris Music is subjective. I’m not a fan of Nickleback but I also don’t bash them every opportunity I get, which seems to be the MO of the internet.
I’m sorry not sorry if my enjoyment of Kid Rock offends your delicate sensibilities. We’re all guilty of liking things that may not be the pop culture norm. If you have a problem, well, that’s your problem.
I’ve been to several WWE shows, and I wouldn’t be shocked if 85% of their fanbase are Kid Rock fans, so I’d say good job. I’m not a fan, but I thought the music worked pretty great.
After being assaulted with dubstep for a couple of years, I’m worryingly okay with Bawitdaba. What have you done to me, WWE…
Also, Daniel Bryan’s hair looks like lego hair.
Well, Kid Rock was the soundtrack to one of the best WWE promo videos ever made – the first “Desire” video.
That’s a good point. Plus the WM17 Rock/Austin package was set to a Limp Bizkit song, and that may be my favorite promo video ever. If it works, it works.
@Karate_Jesus speaks the truth, that “My Way” promo is probably top 3 all time for the WWE…
I didn’t see any blood, alcohol or tobacco. What the hell was the disclaimer for?
Alcohol: Austin. Tobacco, I am confused with, the only WWE guys I remember smoking on the air would be the APA or Terri or Show.
R-Truth smoked when he was a baaaad R-Truth a couple years ago.
I realize now that its probably for the whole game, not the trailer.
Sandman with a ciggy and kendo stick? I can only hope.
Even in the trailer, CENAWINSLOL
He’s the cover boy…
Looks pretty sick, too bad I never played my PS4 and sold it
I was thinking the same thing. Terrible music choice.
I’m disappointed they didn’t use the WrestleMania 25 version of the song, where the lyrics are “It’s all good, and it’s all in fun/::total silence::”
I still laugh thinking about it.
OH MAN THE WYATTS LOOKED SO COOL THEY MUST BE GETTING A BIG PUSH I’M GONNA GO WATCH THEIR NOC MATCH RIGHT NO-
Wait, what?
Wait a minute, where are all the NXT guys and gals?
Not officially revealed yet. There will be another trailer tomorrow, I’m guessing, if it doesn’t debut tonight on RAW.
I wouldn’t expect them to be a big part of promotional materials — trailers are meant to sell the game to the general population who don’t know Charlotte from Sami Zayn.
The whole roster is being announced on the Network after Raw instead of Backstage Pass
Rusev confirmed. Yay. Does that also mean Lana?
Haven’t played a WWE game since PS2. Sounds like the gameplay hasn’t changed much since then. Until they make an updated version of the old N64 wrestling games, I’ll pass.
You should check out the Fire Pro Games. TREMENDOUS gameplay. I think the latest gen they made for is PS2, but it’s still a fun game
If you’re a fan of Japanese wrestling I recommend King of Colosseum 2. Also, co-sign that Fire Pro rec, those games are the best wrestling games bar none.
2K15 lets Cesaro do the Giant Swing…[sob]
Super Smark Mode:
Gah, even in the trailers Cena is beating Lesnar! Stop burying Lesnar already!
And of COURSE Trips gets to hit Bryan with the pedigree!!
/end
Real talk, this was pretty damn nice looking, but hope they spent time on really improving the GM mode or whatever its called
I never realized Fandango v Xavier Woods ranked so highly in the pantheon of wwe rivalries.
Devil Without A Cause was legit. That is all.
Something looks off with this game. The models look…better..but to me they’re still not there yet.
Take Two is going to make 50 billion dollars on 11/18. Between this game, the GTA re-release, and a few others I know I’m missing all coming out on the same day Take-Two executives will be wiping with $100 bills.
Nate, you could bring up some alternatives. But that ain’t fun. NOW GET IN THE PIT AND TRY TO LOVE SOMEONE!
I was gonna get this for the PS3 but then passed cuz that sweet My Career Mode is only next gen which is bullshit…