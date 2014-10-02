The Flesh And Flames Fly In This ‘Far Cry 4’ Weapons Trailer

You have to hand it to the Far Cry series, they’re big, ambitious games, but they’re also refreshingly lacking in pretention. Take this Far Cry 4 trailer for example – it’s just a straightforward run down of the game’s weapons accompanied by bloody, fiery footage of said weapons in action. Oh, and a tiger kills somebody at one point, because it wouldn’t be a Far Cry trailer without animal carnage.

Indulge in a little mayhem below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ah, Far Cry – don’t ever become not stupid please.

Via Playstation Blog