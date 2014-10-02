The Flesh And Flames Fly In This ‘Far Cry 4’ Weapons Trailer

#Video Games
10.02.14 4 years ago

You have to hand it to the Far Cry series, they’re big, ambitious games, but they’re also refreshingly lacking in pretention. Take this Far Cry 4 trailer for example – it’s just a straightforward run down of the game’s weapons accompanied by bloody, fiery footage of said weapons in action. Oh, and a tiger kills somebody at one point, because it wouldn’t be a Far Cry trailer without animal carnage.

Indulge in a little mayhem below…

Ah, Far Cry – don’t ever become not stupid please.

Via Playstation Blog

