2K Games

Since the year 1990 (if you can believe it), EA Sports had the real-world golf video game … uh, game … on lock. After snapping up the PGA Tour license in 1990, they put out a new PGA-branded video game every other year until the rise of Tiger Woods, as which point they Madden-ized the franchise, putting out 16(!) iterations of Tiger Woods PGA Tour from 1998 to 2013, when … you know … stuff happened. Rory McIlroy PGA Tour dropped in 2015, and then the EA golf world fell silent.

Now (coincidentally enough, right on the heels of the second rise of Tiger Woods) the PGA Tour is dipping its toe back into the world of video games, moving to a new licensing partner in 2K Games and HB Studios with the release of The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour. This is the third installment in the Golf Club franchise, which has been dedicated to emphasizing golf simulation and a robust course creation tool. The fact that the series has found a dedicated fanbase is a testament to how well it’s pulled off those feats, and now that the PGA Tour is hopping on board, we might be returning to the days of there being a regularly-updated golf game powerhouse.

The PGA Tour licensing and partnership isn’t extending to player likenesses, at least not in this year’s edition. But there is plenty of PGA branding, a PGA career mode, and six recreations of well-known PGA Tour courses appear in the game: TPCs Sawgrass, Scottsdale, Boston, Deere Run, Summerlin, and Southwind.

The PGA career mode is fun and rewarding, although the commentary leaves quite a bit to be desired. (More on that in a moment.) Local gameplay is very welcome, as it’s lovely to be able to play a few rounds on the couch with a friend or firing up an online group of golf enthusiasts. The graphics are exactly as good as you need a golf sim in 2018 to be. There are times when the sun will be getting low in the sky and kicking up some lens flare over a desert course and it’s about as zen as the real-world ruined walk can be at the best of times.