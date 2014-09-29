The Latest ‘Alien: Isolation’ Trailer Features Impressive Alien Drool And Robot Vomit

Guys, guys, guys – Alien: Isolation is coming out next week. I’m kind of excited about this. The fact that somebody actually made an Alien game with only one alien in it, and actually made it work, fills me with much happiness. Also, dread at how many times that alien is going to kill me.

So, with the game right around the corner, we have a new Alien: Isolation trailer that really showcases the game’s impressive Xbox One/PS4 bodily fluids. Trust me, this is the best robotic projectile vomit you’ve ever seen in a video game. Check it out below…

While we’re at it, here are a couple more of those short #HowWillYouSurvive trailers…

Only eight more days until Alien: Isolation bursts forth into the world.

