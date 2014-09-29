The Latest ‘Alien: Isolation’ Trailer Features Impressive Alien Drool And Robot Vomit

#Aliens #Alien #Video Games
09.29.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Guys, guys, guys – Alien: Isolation is coming out next week. I’m kind of excited about this. The fact that somebody actually made an Alien game with only one alien in it, and actually made it work, fills me with much happiness. Also, dread at how many times that alien is going to kill me.

So, with the game right around the corner, we have a new Alien: Isolation trailer that really showcases the game’s impressive Xbox One/PS4 bodily fluids. Trust me, this is the best robotic projectile vomit you’ve ever seen in a video game. Check it out below…

While we’re at it, here are a couple more of those short #HowWillYouSurvive trailers…

Only eight more days until Alien: Isolation bursts forth into the world.

via HardcoreGamer

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aliens#Alien#Video Games
TAGSAlienAlien: IsolationAliensMoviesvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP