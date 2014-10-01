The Latest ‘Civilization: Beyond Earth’ Trailer Is Pure Strategy Porn

A lot of video game trailers tend to focus on flash over substance, but you can’t accuse this latest Civilization: Beyond Earth trailer of that. This baby is 10-minutes long and basically takes you through every step of a typical Beyond Earth game. Much of it will be familiar to long-time Civ fanatics, but there’s some interesting new stuff too, such as the bit at the beginning where you have to pick a sponsor and load up your spaceship, and the new affinity system.
Get ready for 10-minutes of strategy porn, Civ fans…
Nnnnnggh. Want. My decrepit 6-year-old laptop finally died at the perfect time.
Via VG 24/7
This is only new if you can’t think outside of your Human Hive mentality.
Hopefully, the Miasma that kills your soldiers can be interconnected to form the living planet’s neural network and achieve transcendence.
Please don’t go. The drones miss you.
I was a big Civ3 fan. so much has changed since then! If i could only get a PC that could handle the new CIV games!
“Sid Meier” is my safe word
poor choice, it just turns me on.
I really want Aspyr to announce the Mac release date. Not knowing is killing me, I want this so badly
Hnnnggghhh indeed. Wowzers my pants are wet…