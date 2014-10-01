The Latest ‘Civilization: Beyond Earth’ Trailer Is Pure Strategy Porn

A lot of video game trailers tend to focus on flash over substance, but you can’t accuse this latest Civilization: Beyond Earth trailer of that. This baby is 10-minutes long and basically takes you through every step of a typical Beyond Earth game. Much of it will be familiar to long-time Civ fanatics, but there’s some interesting new stuff too, such as the bit at the beginning where you have to pick a sponsor and load up your spaceship, and the new affinity system.

Get ready for 10-minutes of strategy porn, Civ fans…

Nnnnnggh. Want. My decrepit 6-year-old laptop finally died at the perfect time.

Via VG 24/7

