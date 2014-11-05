The Latest, Gloriously Dark ‘The Sims 4’ Trailer Celebrates Pools And Their Potential For Murder

Pools are back! One of the biggest missing features of The Sims 4 was the ability to make pools, mainly because putting your Sim in the pool, then removing all the ladders and/or building walls around the outside was the easiest way to do in a plaything you’d grown weary of.

In honor of these watery deathtraps returning, EA released a new pool-related trailer, and for the first half of it it seems like they’re going to shy away from the morbid stuff. The Sims are having nothing but fun with their new pools! Ah, but then EA says screw it, walls up a pool and drowns half-a-dozen Sims at once, all set to peppy music! Then the ghosts of the Sims that died join the pool party. It’s…kind of weird.

Check the trailer out below…

Pools are a free update, so if you already have The Sims 4 just log into Origin and get downloading.

Via Trust In Play