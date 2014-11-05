The Latest, Gloriously Dark ‘The Sims 4’ Trailer Celebrates Pools And Their Potential For Murder

Pools are back! One of the biggest missing features of The Sims 4 was the ability to make pools, mainly because putting your Sim in the pool, then removing all the ladders and/or building walls around the outside was the easiest way to do in a plaything you’d grown weary of.
In honor of these watery deathtraps returning, EA released a new pool-related trailer, and for the first half of it it seems like they’re going to shy away from the morbid stuff. The Sims are having nothing but fun with their new pools! Ah, but then EA says screw it, walls up a pool and drowns half-a-dozen Sims at once, all set to peppy music! Then the ghosts of the Sims that died join the pool party. It’s…kind of weird.
Check the trailer out below…
Pools are a free update, so if you already have The Sims 4 just log into Origin and get downloading.
Via Trust In Play
The only time I’ve had a Sim die on me unexpectedly when I wasn’t trying to kill him or her was in a pool. Let my Sim go swimming, started playing as another character, and the next thing I know the death music has started and my Sim is dead. It’s bizarre how I’ll murder and torture my Sims in the most horrible morbid ways with a stupid grin on my face, but the moment it happens against my will it feels so unfair.
I played Sims for a few hours a while back. My Sim’s bed randomly caught fire and he started freaking out right next to it and burned to death. Seems like a cool game, not sure why I didn’t play more.
This was the most beautifully morbid advertisement I’ve ever seen, which is good because the only way to make me feel anything anymore is to go incredibly dark.