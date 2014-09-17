The Latest ‘The Evil Within’ Trailer Starts Artsy, Then Gets Scary

#Video Games
09.17.14 4 years ago

Shinji Mikami’s big return to horror, The Evil Within, is less than a month a way, so here’s a new trailer for the game fresh from Tokyo Game Show. It’s in Japanese, but hey, you don’t have to know the language to understand scary.

Check the trailer out for yourself below…

Man, Psycho Break is such a better name, isn’t it?

I dunno, some previews for this game have been kind of negative, but come on, did you see the end of that trailer? Dude was in the police station from Resident Evil 2! I pretty much have to buy this game and force myself to find things to like about it like a late-career George Romero or John Carpenter movie. The plight of the horror fan.

Via Hardcore Gamer

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSRESIDENT EVILShinji MikamiThe Evil WithinTOKYO GAME SHOWvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP