The Latest ‘The Evil Within’ Trailer Starts Artsy, Then Gets Scary

Shinji Mikami’s big return to horror, The Evil Within, is less than a month a way, so here’s a new trailer for the game fresh from Tokyo Game Show. It’s in Japanese, but hey, you don’t have to know the language to understand scary.

Check the trailer out for yourself below…

Man, Psycho Break is such a better name, isn’t it?

I dunno, some previews for this game have been kind of negative, but come on, did you see the end of that trailer? Dude was in the police station from Resident Evil 2! I pretty much have to buy this game and force myself to find things to like about it like a late-career George Romero or John Carpenter movie. The plight of the horror fan.

Via Hardcore Gamer