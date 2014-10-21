The Most Prominent Woman In The Video Game Industry Has Left Ubisoft

Jade Raymond — producer of Watch Dogs, recent Splinter Cell games and, of course, the Assassin’s Creed series — has left Ubisoft.
Raymond started at the bottom in the early 2000s, working as a programmer on Jeopardy games for Sony Online Entertainment, before moving on to become producer/creative director of The Sims Online for EA and eventually a hit game generating producer at Ubisoft. Over the past seven years-or-so Jade Raymond has been the most prominent, outspoken and inspiring female figure in the video game industry.
Raymond hasn’t stated why she’s chosen to leave Ubisoft, but it sounds like she’s going to continue working in the field…
“This is one of the hardest decisions of my career, but the Toronto studio is strong and on a solid path. I’m confident that now is a good time for me to transition leadership of the studio to Alex and to pursue my other ambitions and new opportunities. Stay tuned for more on what’s next for me, but for now, I’d like to thank Ubisoft for its partnership through the years, and I wish them the very best in all their next endeavors.”
Alexandre Parizeau will replace Raymond as head of Ubisoft’s Toronto studio.
Raymond’s departure comes at a tricky time for Ubisoft, as the company continues to face criticism for the lack of female representation in their current slate of games (or, more accurately, their unconvincing excuses for the lack of representation). We’ll probably never know whether Ubisoft’s woman problems are partly to blame for Raymond leaving he company, but it certainly doesn’t feel entirely coincidental. Hopefully whatever company Raymond ends up at isn’t quite as dedicated to triple-A blandness above all else.
Via Gamespot
“Jade Raymond”
Me: “Who?”
To be fair, unless you’re playing Mario-something, how often do you know off the top of your head who produced your game?
But Jade was prominent. Ok, not for a good reason at first… But this comes to show you how wrong things are. If we could embrace and applaud more the women in the industry and care less for “godlike” figures like Miyamoto and Kojima…
@Nate Birch Most video game fans would know who this is
[www.geimaku.com]
I have no idea who that is.
@ImBateman
That’s professional wrestler Hideo Itami, right?
@Nate
Too often these days. Every AAA game seems to have some guy as the “creative genius” at helm, even though more than any other industry games are a group effort, with no one really in charge. Shit, it’s not like Eiji Aunoma or Shinji Mikami programmed and drew every enemy themselves (sidenote: I love most Mikami affliated games).
For the record, there were some great female developers in the day, like Danielle Berry and Roberta Williams, and great composers like Michiru Yamane and Laura Shigihara, so I’m mostly just joking with that “Who?”.
Amy Hennig’s a close #2.
I’ll admit I don’t know who Amy Hennig is. But the only person’s in the video game industry whose name I know off the top of my head is Sid Meier.
@ImBateman
Hideki Matsui?
I basically know the names of some of the guys from Black Isle, and then Carmack and … the lady that was his partner at the beginning, the really sexy one. Oh man, what was her name?
Oh, right, John Romero.
Please tell me she’s the one who decided Assassin’s Creed needed more cut scenes and modern day walking around an office for no reason and less hitting people with an axe.
And please tell me whoever replaced her immediately said “Let’s cut 93% of the cut scenes and replace them with hitting people with an axe.”
Whoever that person is, I like them.
I have to hand it to any developer that designs video games. Pretty sure it’s a cruel, running joke to be placed as a community manager. The internet is like a megaphone for the worst parts of humanity, and since most of them have a lot of time to be trolling the internet, a lot of them have time to be playing games too. Props to people that last that long, especially women.