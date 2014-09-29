The Nightmare World Of ‘The Evil Within’ Is Finally Detailed In The Game’s Latest Trailer

The Evil Within, the new horror game from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, arrives in a little over two weeks, so it’s about time publisher Bethesda finally came clean about how the game actually plays. Up until now, trailers and preview footage have all been culled from a narrow sliver of the game, making it hard to get a sense of how the title as a whole will play. Well, the latest The Evil Within trailer finally expands the scope a bit, showing new areas and detailing what you’ll have to do to survive the game.

Check out the new trailer below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hmmmm, some of that new footage looked scary in a bad way – way too much like Resident Evil 6. Then again, some of it also looked lifted from The Last of Us, so I guess it balances out?

Via CVG