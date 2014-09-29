The Nightmare World Of ‘The Evil Within’ Is Finally Detailed In The Game’s Latest Trailer

The Evil Within, the new horror game from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, arrives in a little over two weeks, so it’s about time publisher Bethesda finally came clean about how the game actually plays. Up until now, trailers and preview footage have all been culled from a narrow sliver of the game, making it hard to get a sense of how the title as a whole will play. Well, the latest The Evil Within trailer finally expands the scope a bit, showing new areas and detailing what you’ll have to do to survive the game.
Check out the new trailer below…
Hmmmm, some of that new footage looked scary in a bad way – way too much like Resident Evil 6. Then again, some of it also looked lifted from The Last of Us, so I guess it balances out?
Via CVG
Looks… good actually. Just please don’t let this be a time-event fest. And Shinji Mikami the father of Survival Horror? Kind of a bold claim.
Well, he didn’t invent the genre, but he *did* invent the term “survival horror” so, uh, that’s something.
I’ll probably still get no matter what, just like I’ll always watch a new John Carpenter or George A. Romero movie, so I’m hoping it at least goes down relatively easy.
I would go with Alone in the Dark for survival horror, but honestly I’m not someone well versed in this. I even checked if he was part of the staff for that famicom RPG/Horror Sweet Home, but no.
Stiil, this looks cool. Gotta say it’s weird to have a narrated trailer, but somehow works.
Looks more like a RE4/Silent Hill mashup actually. Which isnt a bad thing.