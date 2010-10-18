The Sad History of Mac Gaming

When Valve announced Steam was coming to the Mac, the hallelujah you heard was Mac users the world over. Finally, finally, after twenty years of bad ports and worse originals, Mac gaming had a chance in hell of being current. It was a bigger miracle for Mac owners than the iPod proving their brand loyalty absolutely right for once.
I’m a member of a minority, in that I’m a long time Mac user. As such, I’ve heard just about every ridiculous accusation about Macs; that they’re overpriced, usually an argument made by people who proceed to gloat about their $500 graphics card; that they’re ghey computers for people who don’t have the testicular fortitude to own a real computer, which Windows partisans don’t seem to realize is exactly what Linux users say to them; and that Macs don’t play games.
Now, just to be clear, PC gamers are, whether they realize it or not, the self-flagellating monks of the gaming world. Yeah, PCs used to be superior to game consoles, but this advantage dissolved somewhere around the PlayStation era. To keep up, you have to spend thousands of dollars on a machine designed exclusively to play games…which you can, uh, just buy from a store for a lot less and have a much wider selection. And what do you get to play? Games like “The Witcher”. Oh. Joy. Sign me up. It’s totally worth $5000 for a custom-built PC to play a game that thinks collecting nudie cards is the height of gameplay achievement. Or World of Warcraft. Gee. Killing bunnies to level up. How did I live without this?
On the other hand, it’s not like they’re wrong about Mac gaming. Gaming on the Mac sucked harder than a cheap hooker with a black hole in her throat. In fact, it sucked right from the start. Windows 3.1 came out of the gate with Solitaire and Minesweeper.
Mac users got this:
half life 2 and tf2 are already on mac
Left4Dead2 … pussies
What about the LucasArts games like Sam and Max, Monkey Island, Maniac Mansion, Day of the Tentacle, and Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis? I mean, those aren’t the most high tech games around, but the point-and-click adventure genre might as well start and end with those titles, and they were available for Mac.
Quit whining. The Mac had the original Postal. What more do you need? Fancypants crybabies.
Problems quickly arose in testing, however, when Microsoft found that even the best console gamers simply couldn’t compete with the accuracy a mouse and keyboard afforded a PC player. “The console players got destroyed every time”, Sood says. “So much so that it would be embarrassing to the XBOX team in general had Microsoft launched this initiative.”
Power Pete was awesome. Back when my Performa wasn’t crashing on a system 11 error every hour.
But how can you play portal on a Mac? There’s only one button on the mo—-*beaten to death by rabid Mac fanboys*
There should definitely be more games on Mac (anyone remember Maelstrom?), but have you tried the Madballs game? It’s actually a pretty wicked shooter.
What are the current mac games like? Are they significantly worse than the equivalents on the PC?