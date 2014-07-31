The Sims Play To The Back Row In The Latest ‘The Sims 4’ Trailer

07.31.14 4 years ago

According to EA and Maxis, The Sims 4 is all about emotions, but that doesn’t mean your Sims are going to be acting in more subtle, varied ways. Nope, if this latest trailer for The Sims 4 is anything to go by, Sims are terrible actors and all the emotions in the game are going to be big, big, BIG!

Watch The Sims 4 bring the drama below…

Hmmmm, I don’t know about this game — I’m not sure how big of a selling point everyone being an crazy emotional a-hole is for me. Maybe I’ll stick to The Sims 2, which EA happens to be giving away for completely free right now.

Via PC Gamer

