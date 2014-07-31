The Sims Play To The Back Row In The Latest ‘The Sims 4’ Trailer

According to EA and Maxis, The Sims 4 is all about emotions, but that doesn’t mean your Sims are going to be acting in more subtle, varied ways. Nope, if this latest trailer for The Sims 4 is anything to go by, Sims are terrible actors and all the emotions in the game are going to be big, big, BIG!
Watch The Sims 4 bring the drama below…
Hmmmm, I don’t know about this game — I’m not sure how big of a selling point everyone being an crazy emotional a-hole is for me. Maybe I’ll stick to The Sims 2, which EA happens to be giving away for completely free right now.
You can make them feel shame and guilt? This game will sell millions just on people seeing if they can turn their Sims into serial killers.