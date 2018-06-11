Starbreeze

The Walking Dead has had an interesting history in pop culture. Beginning as a hit comic, before becoming a phenomenon on AMC, it’s also managed to rack up some accolades in the video game realm, mostly thanks to Telltale’s adventure games putting poor Clem through the wringer.

Outside of that, though, the franchise has struggled to combine the storytelling of the franchise with action game mechanics, leading to some good ideas rushed into a game too quickly. Overkill’s The Walking Dead is hoping to finally change that with a co-op four-player first-person shooter that doesn’t skimp on plot or design.

Starbreeze, the studio most recently behind the co-op adventure Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons, is taking what we saw in that game much further. Taking place in a post-apocalyptic Washington DC, the four-person team features four different classes, manifest in Aiden, Grant, Maya, and Heather.