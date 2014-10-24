The Xbox 360 And PS3 Versions Of ‘WWE 2K15’ Have An Exclusive NXT-Related Mode

If you’re not willing to shell out $400 for a new current-gen video game console, you’re kind of screwed when it comes to WWE 2K15. Not only does the PS4/Xbox One version of the game look significantly spiffier, but you get exclusive access to the game’s career mode. So, are there any bones being thrown to the peasants playing WWE 2K15 on the PS3 and Xbox 360? Surprisingly, yes.
Today 2K Games announced Who Got NXT, an exclusive mode for the Xbox 360/PS3 version of WWE 2K15. In the mode, you play through a series of matches as Sami Zayn, Adrian Neville, Rusev, Corey Graves and Bo Dallas. Once you play through all five NXT guys’ stories, you’ll unlock the Proving Ground match. Proving Ground is very much like the WWE 2K14’s Defeat the Streak match, except this time the challenge is to beat THE GUY WHO RUNS THE PLACE, John Cena, with one of your NXT stars. Screw ending The Streak, pinning Cena with Sami Zayn ranks way higher on my fantasy list.
Would’ve been nice is they found a way to work the NXT Women’s division into this, but that would have required a lot of extra work and this is clearly a mode assembled out of stuff they already had. Still, anybody feel a little bit less sad about having to buy the last-gen version of the game after this announcement?
Via WWE 2K
That’s pretty cool, but not enough to warrant purchase on the last gen console. PS4 or bust.
I still feel sad, but that’s only under the impression that all there is to play is a mildly interesting NXT-themed gimmick. Universe Mode might still be there, and although that requires more imagination on my end than what’s actually delivered, I like it and am used to it.
In any case, I’m definitely whining about 1st world problems for something I don’t have to buy, at all. But goddamn is a good career mode a tempting proposition. That and the Halo Anniversary are swaying my interest in “upgrading,” but alas, I am a poor who refuses to utilize my non-existent bootstraps and am afraid of/hate success.
Uninteresting sidenote: The latest in open-world zombie apocalypse games, H1Z1, is totally piquing my interest in possibly going Playstation for the first time in my life, or dishing out the big bucks for a “gaming PC,” because my 2007 Intel iMac with integrated graphics ain’t cutting it no more.
The PS4 is a pretty satisfying slab o’ gaming machine, just sayin’.
I’m usually a couple years behind when it comes to upgrading video game consoles (and more often than not, it’s a new Grand Theft game that finally gets me to do it). So I’m happy to hear they’re doing something for us late-adopters.
Still not sure if this’ll be enough to get me to buy the game– I’m sort of an adult now, and should probably cut back on gaming– but I’m at least tempted.
“I’m usually a couple years behind when it comes to upgrading video game consoles (and more often than not, it’s a new Grand Theft game that finally gets me to do it).”
I assume we all do the same.
“What? Bayley is evolving…”
(Bayley’s picture is shown while the NXT background morphs into a WWE Raw background.)
Presses B-button.
“Huh? Bayley stopped evolving!”
+1
Yessss
How can you live with the PS3/Xbox version of this game knowing there’s a next-gen version available that kicks its ass? What are you guys – poors?
Yup, I am a poors.
Has Sami Zayn ever mean-mugged as hard as he is in that header picture? I’m not sure I’ve ever seen him frown…
wow. thinking about it, neither did I! this man is so pure he knows no real hate in his heart! he probably only feels competitiveness and puts the pressure on himself, and never blames or *hates* anybody.
Let’s see, spend $400 I don’t have on a new system, plus $60 on the game, plus the inevitable $20-25 for the DLC, or just the $60 on the game and play the DLC by ear on my old, faithful PS3 until I get more on my feet financially? Can’t have steak and lobster all the time, sometimes you just need a good overpriced burger instead. Looks like I’m actually getting 2K15 now.
Logic like yours is what more people need these days.
damn, so the career mode is exclusive to the PS4 and Xbox One? No way am I shelling out for a new console when my PS3 works fine and I’m not much of a gamer nowadays. I would have purchased this game on PS3 if it had the career mode.
I bought the PS3 version and it’s really cool it also gives me a chance to try it out before I buy the PS4 version