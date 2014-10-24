The Xbox 360 And PS3 Versions Of ‘WWE 2K15’ Have An Exclusive NXT-Related Mode

If you’re not willing to shell out $400 for a new current-gen video game console, you’re kind of screwed when it comes to WWE 2K15. Not only does the PS4/Xbox One version of the game look significantly spiffier, but you get exclusive access to the game’s career mode. So, are there any bones being thrown to the peasants playing WWE 2K15 on the PS3 and Xbox 360? Surprisingly, yes.

Today 2K Games announced Who Got NXT, an exclusive mode for the Xbox 360/PS3 version of WWE 2K15. In the mode, you play through a series of matches as Sami Zayn, Adrian Neville, Rusev, Corey Graves and Bo Dallas. Once you play through all five NXT guys’ stories, you’ll unlock the Proving Ground match. Proving Ground is very much like the WWE 2K14’s Defeat the Streak match, except this time the challenge is to beat THE GUY WHO RUNS THE PLACE, John Cena, with one of your NXT stars. Screw ending The Streak, pinning Cena with Sami Zayn ranks way higher on my fantasy list.

Would’ve been nice is they found a way to work the NXT Women’s division into this, but that would have required a lot of extra work and this is clearly a mode assembled out of stuff they already had. Still, anybody feel a little bit less sad about having to buy the last-gen version of the game after this announcement?

Via WWE 2K