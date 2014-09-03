This Ain’t Your Daddy’s Middle-Earth: Here’s 25-Minutes Of ‘Shadow Of Mordor’ Carnage

#Video Games
09.03.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

If you haven’t been keeping up with Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, well, you probably should, since it’s one of the very few major games actually coming out in 2014 at this point. Aside from that, the title seems to be turning out well — it’s not the best looking game in the world, but its Nemesis system in which all the game’s enemies are persistent and level up is definitely interesting. Oh, and the game looks to contain a lot of exploding skulls and decapitations as well. A lot.

Check out Shadow of Mordor in action below…

Again, not a visual masterpiece, but I like the amount of depth I’m seeing here. Oh, also Andy Serkis-voiced Gollum being a major character — confirmed. Nice!

via DSOGaming

