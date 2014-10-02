This Official ‘The Big Lebowski’ Pinball Machine Would Really Tie A Room Together

10.02.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

There’s never been an official The Big Lebowski video game, but that’s okay – I don’t think The Dude would be particularly into that. A pinball machine with his face on it, on the other hand? F*ckin’ A, I think that’s something he’d appreciate.

Pinball manufacturer Dutch Pinball has gone and made a The Big Lebowski pinball table, and the density of movie references here is kind of astounding. I’m pretty sure more love went into this baby than any other pinball table ever…

The Dude abides. If you’ve got $8,500 lying around, you can grab a The Big Lebowski pinball machine right here.

