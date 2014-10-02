This Official ‘The Big Lebowski’ Pinball Machine Would Really Tie A Room Together

There’s never been an official The Big Lebowski video game, but that’s okay – I don’t think The Dude would be particularly into that. A pinball machine with his face on it, on the other hand? F*ckin’ A, I think that’s something he’d appreciate.
Pinball manufacturer Dutch Pinball has gone and made a The Big Lebowski pinball table, and the density of movie references here is kind of astounding. I’m pretty sure more love went into this baby than any other pinball table ever…
The Dude abides. If you’ve got $8,500 lying around, you can grab a The Big Lebowski pinball machine right here.
Via Geekologie
WANT!
Looks really well made. But the price… @.@
Take it around to various Big Lebowski-fests and make your money back at a buck a play.
Not enough Maude vagina.
Its not often I can tell someone to honestly “shut up and take my money” and actually get what I want in return. The saving account might be taking a hit very soon.
Jesus, that thing is beautiful.
Anyone else read the recent WSJ article on the pinball renaissance? I feel like they left out the part where Zen Pinball and the Hall of Fame video games sparked interest from younger players.
Phone’s ringing Dude.
That’s like 8 and a half bjs. Gonna hit the atm.
Where’s the area with Jesus shines his balls?
i love playing pinball games