This ‘Sunset Overdrive’ Launch Trailer Is Packed With Explosions And Bodily Fluids

Whoa, is Sunset Overdrive coming out next week? For whatever reason I’ve kind of lost track of the Xbox One’s big exclusive, but yup, it arrives next Tuesday, so we have an explosive new launch trailer for you.
Check it out below…
The game’s still looking good, although have they changed the main character’s hair/face again? Kind of looks like it. Speaking of hair, here’s a look at the game’s character customization (I apologize in advance for the “trying way too hard” lady narrating)…
Sunset Overdrive is still looking colorful and fun, but man, the ‘tude is being laid on just a little thick in a lot of the promotional materials. I think I might not be rad to the max enough for this game, guys.
Via Xbox Wire
Even though I’m playing Destiny to the exclusion of two other games I own. Totally getting this.
I’ve been watching some Let’s Plays of this, and I gotta say the combat looks really bogged down. I feel like coming from the Ratchet and Clank guys it should all look a little more HOLY SHIT EVERYTHING EPLODES AND MOVES AT LUDICROUS SPEED but it just doesn’t.
I’m gonna pick it up eventually so I hope I’m wrong and it feels different when I’m actually playing it.
In my experience people who tend to get games early are fucking awful at them. Like back in the day the first guy to get Borderlands was literally the worst player I’ve ever seen.
@judasdubois That’s actually a good point, haha
I was just watching someone play the remastered Halo maps for the Master Chief collection and I wouldn’t be surprised if that was the first time they had held a controller.
This is the game making me finally get an xbox one. There’s more for it on the horizon i’m interested in anyway, but this was a big one. Thankfully there’s the bundle with the game and console (and no kinect) for only $400. It’s a white console though, won’t match my black ps4 and wii u. Ah well, i’m not paying an extra 60 bucks just for matching colors
Yep, after FH2 and now this, it’s time to get the XB1 I’ve been putting off.
I don’t want to to get an Xbox One, but my veins are ready to have this game injected into them.