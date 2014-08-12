Tour 18th Century Paris In This Incredibly Detailed ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ Trailer

Ubisoft has just released a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Unity and merde, is this game nice looking. Playable lady characters may have been too much work, but clearly no man hours have been spared when it comes to creating Unity’s incredibly realistic version of 18th century Paris. From amazing stained glass windows, to delicate wrought iron patterns, no detail has been skimped on.

Check out the Paris of Assassin’s Creed Unity below…

Yeah…you’re going to get me again, aren’t you Ubisoft? I should stop pretending I can quit you, Assassin’s Creed.

Via CVG