Ubisoft Details Their Latest Trippy, Violent Open World In A New ‘Far Cry 4’ Video

These elephants will murder the sh*t out of you.
Ubisoft has just released a new video detailing the open world of Far Cry 4, and while it does contain some developer talking heads, it’s also packed with a good amount of juicy new gameplay footage. Most notably the video spells out how the Shangri-la sections of the game will work, and drops the major news that you’ll be able to invite up to 10 PSN friends to play the game co-op with you, even if they don’t own the game themselves.
Check the video out for yourself below…
Another notable feature from this video — you can have an elephant toss a guy and then shoot him out of mid-air. Sold!
via ComingSoon
I may have to get a PS4. I need a new BluRay player anyway. JUSTIFICATION!!!
Isn’t the invite just 2 hours of game play? Or was that for one of the other systems…