Ubisoft Details Their Latest Trippy, Violent Open World In A New ‘Far Cry 4’ Video

#Video Games
08.20.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

These elephants will murder the sh*t out of you. 

Ubisoft has just released a new video detailing the open world of Far Cry 4, and while it does contain some developer talking heads, it’s also packed with a good amount of juicy new gameplay footage. Most notably the video spells out how the Shangri-la sections of the game will work, and drops the major news that you’ll be able to invite up to 10 PSN friends to play the game co-op with you, even if they don’t own the game themselves.

Check the video out for yourself below…

Another notable feature from this video — you can have an elephant toss a guy and then shoot him out of mid-air. Sold!

via ComingSoon

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSfar cryFar Cry 4UBISOFTvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP